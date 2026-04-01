WTW completes acquisition of FlowStone Partners

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of FlowStone Partners, LLC, an alternative investment firm with highly specialized expertise in private equity secondaries for individual wealth and institutional clients.

“We’re pleased to welcome FlowStone Partners to WTW as part of our Investments business,” said Julie Gebauer, President, Health, Wealth & Career, WTW. “FlowStone meaningfully expands our capabilities and commitment to the wealth space with new private market solutions.”

The acquisition expands the company’s ability to offer better access to private equity for individual wealth investors and bring advanced investment capabilities and innovation to institutional clients.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving more than 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About FlowStone Partners

FlowStone Partners is a premier alternative investment firm specializing in private equity secondaries investing, delivering innovative portfolio construction, risk management, and client solutions. FlowStone is respected for its entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to excellence, and a collaborative approach to client success.

WTW Forward Looking Statements

We have included in this document ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. You can identify these statements and other forward-looking statements by words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘commit’, ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘plan’, ‘continues’, ‘seek’, ‘target’, ‘goal’, ‘focus’, ‘probably’, or similar words, expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, our acquisition of FlowStone Partners, LLC (the “Transaction”), expectations relating to the Transaction or the potential benefits or consequences of the Transaction, information about possible or assumed future results of our operations including without limitation results of the acquired business and potential synergy opportunities and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature.

There are important risks, uncertainties, events and factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the following: our ability to effectively integrate FlowStone into our business and operations; our ability to achieve the expected results of the Transaction; our ability to execute on our strategy, optimize our portfolio, accelerate performance or enhance efficiency; our ability to deliver substantial value to our stakeholders; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; significant competition in the marketplace; and compliance with extensive government regulation. Factors also include those described under Part I, Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies are available online at http://www.sec.gov or www.wtwco.com. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive, and new factors may emerge from time to time that could also affect actual performance and results.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we will not update these forward-looking statements unless the securities laws require us to do so. With regard to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document may not occur, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Ileana Feoli: +1 212 309 5504

Ileana.feoli@wtwco.com