XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Declares its Monthly Common Shares Distribution of $0.225 per Share

CHICAGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (the “Trust”) has declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.225 per common share on the Trust’s common shares (NYSE: XFLT), payable on May 1, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of April 15, 2026, as noted below. With the new distribution amount of $0.225 per share, the Trust’s annualized distribution rate on market price is 15.72%, and the annualized distribution rate on NAV is 12.11% as of market close on March 31, 2026, respectively.

“In light of a more challenging market environment for CLO equity investing, we have decreased our monthly distribution to align with the Trust’s near-term earnings potential. The change allows the Trust to retain capital to deploy in future investment opportunities that help drive value for shareholders,” said Kimberly Flynn, President of XA Investments. The following dates apply to the declaration:

Ex-Dividend Date April 15, 2026 Record Date April 15, 2026 Payable Date May 1, 2026 Amount $0.225 per common share Change from Previous Month 25.00% decrease

The Trust will host a market update webinar at 10:00am central on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, to discuss these recent Trust developments and current market conditions in the loan and CLO marketplace. The webinar replay will be available on the Trust’s website soon after the webinar completion. Please register for the webinar here.

Over the first quarter of 2026, the Trust has successfully:

Conducted a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, which was effective 5:00pm Eastern Time on March 20, 2026. As a result of the reverse stock split, every five (5) common shares issued and outstanding were automatically combined into one (1) issued and outstanding common share, without any change in the par value per share.





Declared three regular monthly distributions on January 2, February 2 and March 2, which, adjusted for the reverse stock split, totaled $0.90 per share.





Hosted its regular quarterly webinar with Octagon Credit Investors on March 4, 2026 to discuss fourth quarter 2025 Trust performance.





Completed a preferred leverage refinancing program that began in Q4 2025 and reduced the Trust’s weighted average preferred coupon expense by 0.80%, from 6.72% to 5.92%, which included:



Issuance of $50.0 million of 5.92% Series A Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares on October 21, 2025.

Redemption of all $29.9 million of the Trust’s 6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares on October 31, 2025. Issuance of an additional $23.0 million of 5.92% Series A Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares on December 18, 2025. Redemption of all $27.5 million of the Trust’s 6.95% Series 2029 Convertible Preferred Shares on January 30, 2026.



Common share distributions may be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends), capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Trust’s common shareholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2026 calendar year. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Trust is net income or profit. For further information regarding the Trust’s distributions, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

The Trust’s net investment income and capital gain can vary significantly over time; however, the Trust seeks to maintain more stable common share monthly distributions over time. The Trust’s investments in CLOs are subject to complex tax rules and the calculation of taxable income attributed to an investment in CLO subordinated notes can be dramatically different from the calculation of income for financial reporting purposes under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), and, as a result, there may be significant differences between the Trust’s GAAP income and its taxable income. The Trust’s final taxable income for the current fiscal year will not be known until the Trust’s tax returns are filed.

As a registered investment company, the Trust is subject to a 4% excise tax that is imposed if the Trust does not distribute to common shareholders by the end of any calendar year at least the sum of (i) 98% of its ordinary income (not taking into account any capital gain or loss) for the calendar year and (ii) 98.2% of its capital gain in excess of its capital loss (adjusted for certain ordinary losses) for a one-year period generally ending on October 31 of the calendar year (unless an election is made to use the Trust’s fiscal year). In certain circumstances, the Trust may elect to retain income or capital gain to the extent that the Board of Trustees, in consultation with Trust management, determines it to be in the interest of shareholders to do so.

The common share distributions paid by the Trust for any particular period may be more than the amount of net investment income from that period. As a result, all or a portion of a distribution may be a return of capital, which is in effect a partial return of the amount a common shareholder invested in the Trust, up to the amount of the common shareholder’s tax basis in their common shares, which would reduce such tax basis. Although a return of capital may not be taxable, it will generally increase the common shareholder’s potential gain, or reduce the common shareholder’s potential loss, on any subsequent sale or other disposition of common shares.

The distribution shall be paid on the Payment Date unless the payment of such distribution is deferred by the Board of Trustees upon a determination that such deferral is required in order to comply with applicable law to ensure that the Trust remains solvent and able to pay its debts as they become due and continue as a going concern, or to comply with the applicable terms or financial covenants of the Trust’s senior securities.

Future common share distributions will be made if and when declared by the Trust’s Board of Trustees, based on a consideration of number of factors, including the Trust’s continued compliance with terms and financial covenants of its senior securities, the Trust’s net investment income, financial performance and available cash. There can be no assurance that the amount or timing of common share distributions in the future will be equal or similar to that described herein or that the Board of Trustees will not decide to suspend or discontinue the payment of common share distributions in the future.

The investment objective of the Trust is to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of opportunities primarily within the private credit markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in floating rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective.

The Trust’s common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “XFLT”.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) serves as the Trust’s investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund. The listed closed-end funds, the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund both trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the interval fund, Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund is available via direct subscription and through select broker/dealers and wealth management platforms.

In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, and fund management.

XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

About Octagon Credit Investors

Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (“Octagon”) serves as the Trust’s investment sub-adviser. Octagon is a 30+ year old, $32.4B below-investment grade corporate credit investment adviser focused on leveraged loan, high yield bond and structured credit (CLO debt and equity) investments. Through fundamental credit analysis and active portfolio management, Octagon’s investment team identifies attractive relative value opportunities across below-investment grade asset classes, sectors and issuers. Octagon’s investment philosophy and methodology encourage and rely upon dynamic internal communication to manage portfolio risk. Over its history, the firm has applied a disciplined, repeatable and scalable approach in its effort to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit www.octagoncredit.com.

XAI does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Trust carefully before investing. For more information on the Trust, please visit the Trust’s webpage at www.xainvestments.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

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Media Contact:

Kimberly Flynn, President

XA Investments LLC

Phone: 888-903-3358

Email: KFlynn@XAInvestments.com

www.xainvestments.com