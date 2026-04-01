Patria Investments Completes Acquisition of WP Global Partners

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a leading alternative asset manager, confirmed today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of WP Global Partners (“WP”), a U.S. based private equity solutions manager focused on the lower-middle-market.

The acquisition enhances Patria’s Global Private Market Solutions’ (“GPMS”) scale and capabilities in the U.S. middle-market primaries and co-investment private equity segment, broadening GP relationships and client reach. Pro-forma for the transaction, Patria’s GPMS Fee Earning Assets under Management (“FEAUM”) reaches more than $13.6 bn as of 4Q25, with nearly 40% of investments in U.S. assets.

The acquisition enables GPMS to address its local and global clients’ demand for U.S. exposure, complementing its already strong European expertise.

WP will be fully integrated into Patria, and the team of 30 professionals will remain in their current roles, operating from Patria’s offices in New York and Chicago.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a global alternative asset management firm focused on the mid-market segment, specializing in resilient sectors across select regions. We are a leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With over 37 years of experience and approximately $53 billion in assets under management, we believe we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

Asset Classes: Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Private Equity, Private Market Solutions (GPMS), and Public Equities

Main sectors: Agribusiness, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportations, Food & Beverage and Digital & Tech Services

Investment Regions: Latin America, Europe and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media contact:

Burson / +44 20 7113 3468 / patria@hillandknowlton.com

Patria Shareholder Relations:

E. PatriaShareholderRelations@patria.com

T. +1 917 769 1611