Yuki Brings Real-Time Cost Optimization to BigQuery

Yuki Launches BigQuery Cost Optimization Platform, Eliminating 3-Year Commitments While Cutting BigQuery Spend by Up to 60%

Yuki adds an autonomous optimization layer for BigQuery that routes every job to the most efficient compute option in real time, without code changes, manual tuning, or long-term reservation lock-in.

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki, the real-time data cost optimization platform, today announced full support for Google BigQuery. With this launch, BigQuery customers can reduce compute by up to 60% while avoiding the most frustrating tradeoff in the platform: committing to multi-year reservations just to access meaningful savings.

For years, the BigQuery cost optimization playbook has forced teams into a corner. To reduce spend, many companies commit to reservations for up to three years. That can lower unit costs, but it also removes flexibility. You have to decide in advance what the next 36 months will look like, then hope your workloads behave.

Yuki changes the model. Instead of locking into a long-term commitment, Yuki continuously analyzes every BigQuery job in real time and routes it to the cheapest compute option for that specific execution, across on-demand and reservations. Same queries. Smarter execution. No manual effort.





Ido Arieli Noga and the Yuki team. BigQuery Cost Optimization Platform



Google built something special with BigQuery: a unified ecosystem where storage, analytics, governance, and AI services live together. Customers want to go all-in on that ecosystem, but they also want predictable costs without playing reservation roulette.

This is why the BigQuery launch matters. Yuki is purpose-built for modern data platforms where workloads shift daily, and AI pushes query volume into overdrive.

What Yuki does for BigQuery customers

Autonomous routing across on-demand and reservations: Yuki analyzes each BigQuery job in real time and runs it on the cheapest compute option.

Yuki analyzes each BigQuery job in real time and runs it on the cheapest compute option. dbt + scheduled pipelines, auto-optimized: Get model-level visibility and automatic job routing based on scan size and slot availability, no tuning, no rewrites.

Get model-level visibility and automatic job routing based on scan size and slot availability, no tuning, no rewrites. Enterprise governance built in: Private deployment in your cloud with RBAC, budget guardrails, routing policies, and audit logs, your data stays in your projects.

Private deployment in your cloud with RBAC, budget guardrails, routing policies, and audit logs, your data stays in your projects. AI workload control: Yuki keeps agent-driven query spikes from overwhelming reservations or exploding on-demand spend, routing dynamically to prevent surprises.





“BigQuery is one of the best analytics systems ever built,” said Ido Arieli Noga, CEO and Co-Founder at Yuki. “But companies shouldn’t need a three-year commitment just to get cost control. Yuki makes optimization real-time, automatic, and reversible, so teams keep their freedom and cut waste at the same time.”

Why now: AI is multiplying BigQuery costs from two directions

This launch also strengthens Yuki’s support for the broader Google Cloud ecosystem.

Google has been turning BigQuery into an AI execution platform. Native AI functions like AI.GENERATE and AI.CLASSIFY went GA in January 2026 . These let analysts run Gemini models from inside SQL queries, but every call generates two bills: one from BigQuery for data scanned, one from Vertex AI for model inference. As of March 17, 2026, BigQuery's MCP server is auto-enabled for all new projects, meaning AI agents can now query BigQuery programmatically with no human reviewing the cost.

The data cost optimization market is estimated at $9.8 billion and includes more than 200 vendors. Yuki's pay-for-performance model charges a fee as a percentage of actual savings generated. If no savings are created, the customer does not pay.

Customer impact

With Yuki, BigQuery customers can:

Reduce BigQuery compute costs by up to 60% , with many teams seeing meaningful reductions quickly after onboarding.

, with many teams seeing meaningful reductions quickly after onboarding. Avoid long-term reservation lock-in , replacing 3-year commitments with real-time routing decisions.

, replacing 3-year commitments with real-time routing decisions. Keep teams focused on building , because optimization runs automatically without ongoing maintenance.

, because optimization runs automatically without ongoing maintenance. Maintain performance, with near-zero routing latency and no disruption to workloads.





Fast onboarding, Availability

Connecting BigQuery to Yuki takes minutes. Customers route queries through Yuki, and optimization starts immediately. No code changes, no migration, no downtime.

Yuki BigQuery support is available today. Organizations can start with a free BigQuery cost analysis to estimate savings potential based on their current job patterns and compute usage.

About Yuki

Yuki is a real-time data cost optimization platform that routes BigQuery and Snowflake queries to the most efficient compute in real time, with no code changes. Yuki runs privately in your cloud environment, adds enterprise-grade governance and controls, and continuously optimizes compute decisions in real time so teams can scale without waste.

Media Contact

Orian Tal

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orian@thepitch.media

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/462a2a13-9ccf-4cd3-85d1-9575e9b661ab