Havila Shipping ASA: Petition received to register arrest in certain assets

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 12 December 2025 where it was advised that companies in the group had received notice from DNB Bank ASA, Swedbank AB (publ) and Danske Bank A/S NUF that they would take legal action to obtain security for their alleged claim following the judgement from Oslo city court dated 8 December 2025 .

The group has today received a petition to register an arrest over the vessel "Havila Herøy" and certain other assets of the group. As stated in the notice 12 December 2025, the group disputes the banks' claims. The decision from Oslo city court has been appealed by the group and the hearing for Borgarting appeal court is scheduled for 29 September 2026. The petition for arrest will be disputed before the relevant courts and the group will claim compensation for any loss the group incurs as a result of the banks' actions.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



