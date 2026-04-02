Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto released a major security update on its DeFi exchange, and within days the presale blew past $8.59 million with entries that show how seriously large wallets are treating this project. But the crypto news around the upgrade covers only part of what is happening. Below the surface, wallets belonging to some of the biggest XRP holders are quietly investing in this presale.

Regarding XRP, With oil above $100 and the Fed refusing to cut, the XRP price prediction has gone flat, and the crypto news around that macro setup is exactly why the smartest wallets in crypto chose this moment to enter the Pepeto presale.

Crypto News: XRP Price Prediction Needs Oil Prices Correction and Rate Cuts

The XRP price prediction heading into April sits on the strongest fundamental base XRP has ever had, a commodity classification from both the SEC and CFTC, seven live ETFs that pulled $1.44 billion in inflows, and active partnerships with Mastercard and Deutsche Bank according to 24/7 Wall Street.

But the xrp price prediction is not moving because the macro is overriding everything. Oil has held above $100 since the Iran conflict started, and that directly feeds inflation which keeps the Fed from cutting rates. Powell raised the 2026 inflation forecast from 2.4% to 2.7% on March 18 and pushed rate cut expectations to December at the earliest. When rates stay high, investors keep their money in Treasuries earning 4.5% risk free instead of moving it into crypto, and without that flow coming in the market has no fuel to rally (CNBC).

But what most investors miss about the xrp price prediction is that oil above $100 also hits XRP on the fundamental side. Ripple's core use case is cross border payments, and when oil spikes shipping costs and slows global trade, fewer transactions move through the corridors XRP was designed to serve. So XRP is losing the demand that drives short term prices and the fundamental demand that supports the long term case, both at the same time.

Even when this clears, the XRP price prediction target can’t exceed a 4x on the current level. The crypto news from every cycle is clear: nobody made serious money watching a large cap grind higher. They found early entries while everyone else looked the other way, and Pepeto in presale is the strongest version of that setup in the market right now.

How the Pepeto Security Upgrade Created the Entry XRP Whales Are Acting On

Pepeto is the real play sitting behind those numbers, and once you look at the exchange you understand why capital is arriving this fast. Traders stay on centralized platforms for speed, low fees, and knowing that listed tokens are safe. Pepeto is the first DeFi project to deliver all three. Zero fee trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with protocol level AI that scans every listed contract for exploits before any trade can go through. Centralized speed with full DeFi ownership, inside a single protocol. SolidProof verified every contract before the presale went live, and the exchange is finishing its last tests before the Binance listing.

This raise is outpacing the crypto news coverage. Rounds that used to take weeks are now closing in days, and wallets that hold large XRP positions are entering the presale with serious money. These are the same addresses that bought XRP before the SEC case settled and turned those entries into millions.

Investors like this do not put this kind of capital into a presale unless they are confident it will deliver at least 10 times on their entry, and the fact that they keep coming back for bigger positions every round tells you they expect what happens after the Binance listing to be far bigger than what the rest of the market is expecting.

Conclusion

The numbers prove how relying on a large cap is not the smartest decision, as the most optimistic xrp price prediction targets a 4x, and oil combined with Fed policy could push that out for months or years. For Pepeto to reach multiples far beyond that, only one event needs to happen: the Binance listing, which the team says is coming fast.

Every cycle plays out the same way: the investors who tracked whale wallets, followed their moves and acted while the opportunity was still open, are the ones who captured the biggest returns, because whales always know where the real money gets made before the rest of the market even looks in that direction.

Now they are buying Pepeto, and the Pepeto official website is where investors who see that skipping Pepeto in 2026 could end up being the biggest missed opportunity of this entire cycle are already moving in.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction if oil stays above $100?

The xrp price prediction for 2026 stays in the $1.00 to $1.35 range while oil holds above $100 and the Fed keeps rates at 3.5% to 3.75%. A drop below $90 would open the path to $1.80 to $2.50.

Which crypto presale has the most whale activity in 2026?

Pepeto leads with $8.49 million raised, large wallet entries increasing every round, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.