New Crypto: Pepeto Funds Update While Ethereum Price Prediction Points Might Reach $22K Soon And Markets Look For Next Dogecoin

Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New crypto Pepeto released fresh presale data this week with total capital at $8.6 million and rounds filling at a pace no meme coin presale has matched this year. Across the market, investors are labeling Pepeto as the next Dogecoin. That pace is not a coincidence. It comes from a team that is building something bigger than a single project, a movement where the viral meme coin energy and innovative utility, much needed in the crypto market.

The new crypto Pepeto is built on Ethereum with a clear goal to solve the problems still slowing the network down, and the clearest path is to examine the ethereum price prediction first, then see why wallets are racing into the Pepeto presale before the window to enter shuts.

New Crypto Pepeto Reaches $8.6M While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets a New All Time High

The new crypto Pepeto clearing $8.6 million is a clear vote of confidence, and even as Ethereum deals with high gas fees, expensive bridging between chains, and security flaws that cost users $1.3 billion through 2025, the blockchain continues to advance and Pepeto is built to accelerate that progress.

VanEck set the ethereum price prediction at $22,000 by 2030, arguing that if Ethereum keeps its dominance in smart contracts the network could generate $66 billion in free cash flow and support a $2.2 trillion valuation according to Yahoo Finance. That is an 11x from the current $2,000 ETH price, and what drives it is clear. Ethereum still controls nearly 60% of all DeFi value locked, stablecoin activity keeps growing on its rails, and tokenized real world assets are building almost entirely on this network. Fundstrat's Tom Lee backs the same range at $12,000 to $22,000 if Bitcoin reaches $250,000. When institutional voices line up behind a target like that, the ethereum price prediction is not wishful thinking. It is a roadmap, and the tokens built on Ethereum stand to move even faster than ETH itself.

That leads directly to the new crypto Pepeto. On chain data reveals that some of the biggest presale entries link to Ethereum whale addresses who understand this network deeply and see what is forming.

New Crypto Pepeto Solves Ethereum Issues With Exchange Tools Designed by Industry Veterans

Pepeto attacks the problems draining money from Ethereum users every day. Gas makes small trades unprofitable, so Pepeto built zero fee trading that keeps every dollar intact.

The Pepeto exchange uses its own execution layer to group trades and settle them at the protocol level rather than pushing each one through Ethereum where every transaction gets hit with gas. The Pepeto token processes each trade inside the protocol, so gas gets absorbed internally instead of landing on the trader. That is what makes zero fee swaps possible. The exchange absorbs the cost, and demand for the native token from every trade is what funds it, the same model Binance runs with BNB on its own platform.

Pepeto is picking up the same kind of viral traction Dogecoin picked up before it hit an $89 billion market cap and turned early entries into millions, all powered by community energy and one tweet from Elon Musk. Glauber Contessoto invested $250,000 into Dogecoin at $0.045 in February 2021 and watched it grow past $3 million in under three months according to CNBC. That same potential sits in Pepeto right now, and the same organic wave DOGE had is building around it.

Investors in this presale expect Dogecoin level returns because the setup looks the same, except Pepeto has an exchange underneath, meaning the value holds once the first wave passes. When viral attention at this scale meets working tools and large capital in one presale, the early investors are positioned for the kind of outcome that defines an entire cycle.

Conclusion

The ethereum price prediction points toward new highs, and every cycle that pushes ETH higher pushes the tokens on top of it even harder. That is where Pepeto sits today. The presale is at $8.6 million, the Binance listing is approaching and rounds sell out within days, and investors who missed Dogecoin see this presale and recognize exactly what it represents. The same kind of trade that turned regular people into millionaires is right in front of them, and this time they are not walking away.

The entry is still open, and every dollar committed at presale pricing multiplies once the Binance listing opens trading, because Dogecoin followed that exact math and Pepeto has even more behind it than DOGE ever did. Serious money will come from this presale, the only thing left to decide is whether you are part of it.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website While The Presale Is Still Open

FAQs

Which crypto presale should investors watch in 2026?

Pepeto leads with $8.6 million raised, a completed SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder on the team, and a Binance listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

VanEck targets the ethereum price prediction at $22,000 by 2030 with a $2.2 trillion valuation. Fundstrat's Tom Lee sees $12,000 to $22,000 if Bitcoin reaches $250,000 according to Yahoo Finance.



