Bitget Wallet Opens 24/7 Onchain Macro Markets via Hyperliquid HIP-3





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has integrated Hyperliquid's HIP-3 infrastructure, expanding the range of real-world asset markets available through its self-custodial wallet. The move comes as HIP-3 emerges as a notable new rail for onchain macro trading: recent industry analysis says nearly 50,000 users made their first onchain transaction through HIP-3 markets by trading assets such as gold, crude oil, and broad equity indexes rather than cryptocurrencies, while HIP-3 open interest recently reached a record $1.43 billion , with most activity concentrated in non-crypto markets.

Through HIP-3, Bitget Wallet now supports access to a broad spectrum of RWA-linked spot and perpetual products from a single interface. These include around 300 equities and ETFs across sectors such as AI, aerospace, technology, energy, defense, consumer, sovereign debt, and broad indexes. The range also includes commodities such as gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, uranium, nickel, crude oil, petroleum, natural gas, and rare earth-related exposure, alongside selected regional market instruments and pre-IPO assets linked to private companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

The integration is designed to give users direct access to these markets in a non-custodial environment, with assets remaining under user control. The trading structure is intended to allow uninterrupted entry and exit without freezes associated with centralized custody. It also tracks a broader market shift: because HIP-3 markets operate continuously 24/7/365, traders are increasingly using them as a real-time macro barometer during periods of geopolitical and commodity volatility, including weekends when many traditional markets are closed.

The rollout is part of Bitget Wallet's broader direction of building an everyday finance interface onchain, where users can manage and trade crypto and non-crypto assets in one place. "Wallets have evolved beyond crypto-only tools," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As more financial assets move onchain, users will expect one interface that gives them access to different markets, flexible execution, and direct control of their assets. HIP-3 adds an important layer to that shift by bringing more global market exposure into a self-custodial environment."

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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