Pulsar Helium Announces Officer Appointment

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CASCAIS, Portugal, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cliff Cain as President of the Company, effective April 1, 2026. Mr. Cain will also be appointed as President of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Keewaydin Resources Inc.

Mr. Cain joined Pulsar in December 2025 as Manager of Commercial & External Affairs and has since become instrumental in supporting the introduction of legislation targeted at gas production in Minnesota. Thomas Abraham-James remains as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

Mr. Cain is a recognized authority in the helium sector, with extensive experience across commercial strategy, external affairs and market development, as well as established relationships at the government level. As President, his appointment reflects Pulsar’s continued focus on advancing its strategic positioning within the United States and strengthening its engagement with key stakeholders across helium-dependent industries.

This senior-level transition is intended to support Pulsar’s next phase of development, with a particular emphasis on aligning with U.S. governmental priorities and further underlines the Company’s commitment to strengthening its U.S.-centric leadership profile as it continues to advance its flagship Topaz Project.

Mr. Abraham-James as the Chief Executive Officer, develops and sets the Company’s overall corporate strategy, financial performance and investor relations and holds the mandate from the Board.

Mr. Cain as the President of the Company will develop the commercial agenda, US government engagement, offtake negotiations when the times comes and critical path delivery.

This progress comes at a time of increasing public and strategic interest in Topaz, supporting its potential importance as a future critical asset. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have further sharpened focus on domestic helium supply security, underscoring the relevance of stable, jurisdictionally secure sources.

Neil Herbert, Chairman of Pulsar Helium, commented: “The appointment of Cliff Cain as President forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen the Company’s U.S. representation, which is integral to both the development of the Topaz Project and its future commercialization.”

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

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