CallTower Announces Strategic Investment from Court Square Capital Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower , a global leader in cloud-based communications solutions, announces a strategic investment by Court Square Capital Partners (“Court Square”). This investment marks a significant milestone in CallTower’s journey, enabling the company to accelerate its growth trajectory and expand its global footprint.

CallTower operates at the forefront of an emerging class of managed service providers that enable cloud communications solutions in complex, multi-vendor, multi-location environments, specializing in unified communications, collaboration, contact center, artificial intelligence (AI) and customer experience (CX). As a premier Global Cloud Managed Service Provider, CallTower delivers seamless integration of industry-leading platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, Five9, and Genesys, tailored to meet the needs of mid-sized and enterprise customers.

In 2023, BV Investment Partners (“BV”) invested in CallTower to strengthen its communications partnerships with key vendors, broaden routes to market, and expand its solution set through the acquisition of Inoria, to meet the diverse needs of its customers with tailored services. CallTower has expanded significantly under BV and aims to further expand its product offerings, geographic reach, and expertise with Court Square’s investment. BV and CallTower management will retain a minority stake in the business.

Bret England, President & Chief Executive Officer of CallTower, said, “This transformative investment signals an exciting new chapter for CallTower and its customers, employees, and technology partners. With Court Square's deep expertise and substantial resources, CallTower is well-positioned to expand its distribution channels, enhance its proprietary technology, and bring modern communications platforms to more enterprise organizations on a global basis. As the communications landscape continues to evolve, this partnership with Court Square solidifies CallTower’s leadership in advanced Managed UC and CX Communications with exceptional Professional Services and extraordinary customer experience. CallTower’s experience with BV has been excellent and we look forward to continuing our impressive results with Court Square.”

As businesses continue to adapt to hybrid and distributed workforces, the demand for best-of-breed managed communication platforms has never been higher. Court Square recognized CallTower's unique position as a solution-agnostic provider that consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Together, CallTower and Court Square plan to capitalize on the massive shift from legacy telephony and contact center systems and accelerate their impressive trajectory with organic and inorganic growth strategies.

“CallTower has set the standard for global cloud-based communications, excelling in complex, multi-vendor, and multi-location environments,” said Christopher Bloise, President and Managing Partner at Court Square Capital Partners. “We look forward to building on this strong foundation by supporting CallTower’s continued growth and innovation in the managed communications space.”

Q Advisors served as exclusive financial adviser to CallTower. Bret England noted, "This transaction is a testament to the value CallTower has created over the years, and Q Advisors was a critical part of that story. From before our original partnership with BV Investment Partners to this milestone investment by Court Square, Q Advisors brought unmatched knowledge of the managed communications landscape and an exceptional ability to position CallTower's differentiated platform and articulate our growth opportunity. CallTower is grateful to have had Q Advisors join us in our journey."

Ropes & Gray LLP provided outstanding legal counsel to CallTower.

About CallTower

CallTower is a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communication enablement, empowering businesses to connect and collaborate seamlessly since 2002. Offering advanced solutions like Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Solutions, and AI-first contact center solutions, such as Genesys Cloud CX and Five9 Intelligent CX Platform. These solutions are delivered on a global basis with over 25 carriers and a proprietary integration platform, Connect, CallTower delivers reliable, tailored connectivity for enterprises worldwide. CallTower consistently delivers global connected best-of-breed communication and AI solutions as a managed service provider to transform business communications and customer experiences.

With a vision for innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, driving success for businesses worldwide.

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years’ experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments and is focused on helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. As of December 31, 2025, Court Square has $10.1 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y.

About Q Advisors

Q Advisors was formed in 2001 with a single focus: to bring our clients best-in-class, independent advice by combining a level of commitment, operational understanding, and industry knowledge that is unmatched in the investment banking industry.