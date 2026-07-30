CallTower Launches Enterprise Concierge Program to Deliver Premium Experience for Large-Scale Organizations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of its Enterprise Concierge Program. This exclusive, white-glove initiative is designed to provide a premium, high-touch experience for large-scale organizations, reinforcing CallTower’s commitment to fostering strategic, long-term partnerships.

The Enterprise Concierge Program is tailored to meet the unique needs of enterprise customers by delivering strategic pre-sales planning, dedicated implementation management, and enhanced post-sale support. The program provides a seamless journey from initial consultation to ongoing success, ensuring clients receive unparalleled service and value. By focusing on personalized engagement and deep technical expertise, CallTower aims to exceed customer expectations and drive mutual success.

Key benefits for enterprise clients include an enhanced customer experience with personalized attention, the development of a strategic partnership through cross-team collaboration and executive involvement, and increased efficiency via streamlined processes. The program features a dedicated senior Project Manager to oversee the entire implementation, ensuring a smooth transition and deployment for complex, global communication environments.

“Our Enterprise Concierge Program is a direct response to the evolving needs of our largest customers, who require more than just a technology provider, they need a dedicated strategic partner,” stated William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. “This program formalizes our commitment by providing a bespoke, high-touch service model. We are investing our top resources to ensure these critical organizations receive the specialized support and expertise necessary to navigate complex deployments and achieve their technology roadmap objectives.”

This strategic initiative positions CallTower as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the complexities of digital transformation. The Enterprise Concierge Program is not just about meeting customer needs—it’s about creating lasting partnerships that empower organizations to achieve their communication goals and maximize their technology investment. The program is available to organizations meeting specific criteria related to user count or monthly recurring revenue, as well as those identified for their strategic importance.

About CallTower:

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, such as Webex Contact Center, Five9, Genesys and more. CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.