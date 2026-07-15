CallTower Expands AI-for-CX Portfolio Through Strategic Partnership with SESTEK

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SESTEK to expand its AI-for-CX portfolio and deliver enterprise-ready conversational AI, analytics, biometrics, and real-time translation solutions to customers worldwide. The partnership marks a significant expansion of CallTower AI and strengthens the company’s ability to deliver enterprise-ready contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions as organizations accelerate investment in AI-driven service, automation, and multilingual support across existing CCaaS environments.

Through the partnership, CallTower customers gain access to a modular AI suite built to integrate across virtually any CCaaS environment. SESTEK’s AI portfolio combines AI-powered self-service for voice and chat, conversation intelligence, automated quality management, real-time agent guidance, voice biometrics, and real-time translation. Together, these capabilities help organizations reduce call volumes, improve agent performance, strengthen security, and support multilingual engagement at scale. Together, these capabilities give enterprises a practical way to modernize their contact centers while extending the value of existing technology investments.

“Enterprises are looking for practical AI that improves customer experience without forcing them to start over,” said Joe Bigio, Senior Vice President of CCaaS, CX, and AI Solutions at CallTower. “This partnership expands CallTower’s AI capabilities with solutions that help organizations automate more effectively, support agents more intelligently, and deliver stronger multilingual experiences across their contact centers.”

“What makes this partnership especially valuable is how well SESTEK’s technology fits into the environments customers already have in place,” said Alain LeBrasseur, CCaaS, AI, and CX Product Owner at CallTower. “It gives us the ability to bring advanced conversational AI, analytics, biometrics, and translation into existing CX strategies while pairing those tools with the design, implementation, and support needed to make them effective in real-world operations.”

“At SESTEK, we believe the future of customer experience isn’t defined by a single AI capability, it’s created when automation, human expertise, and conversational intelligence continuously improve one another,” said Yalim Eristiren, Managing Director, North America at SESTEK. “Our partnership with CallTower enables organizations to bring that vision to life by delivering AI that not only automates customer interactions, but also measures performance, empowers agents, and makes every interaction better than the last.”

SESTEK brings more than two decades of experience in conversational technologies and serves more than 700 enterprise customers across 20 countries, with a strong presence in banking, insurance, telecom, retail, and BPO. Its cloud-agnostic architecture and in-house AI development model align with CallTower’s approach to delivering flexible communications, collaboration, and CX solutions, helping organizations introduce AI across channels without adding unnecessary complexity.

About CallTower



CallTower is a global leader in delivering cloud communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions that empower businesses worldwide. Since 2002, CallTower has helped organizations modernize communications through integrated solutions including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, and AI-powered CX technologies. With a platform-agnostic approach, global reach, and deep expertise in deployment, adoption, and support, CallTower enables organizations to connect, collaborate, and deliver better customer experiences.

About SESTEK



SESTEK is a global technology company focused on AI-powered conversational solutions for customer experience automation and digitalization. Since 2000, SESTEK has helped more than 550 enterprise customers across 20 countries improve service performance and customer engagement, with a strong presence in banking, insurance, telecom, retail, and BPO. Its solutions span conversational AI, analytics, speech recognition, text-to-speech, natural language processing, and voice biometrics, supported by in-house R&D and a multidisciplinary engineering team.