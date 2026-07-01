CallTower Earns Microsoft Calling for Teams Advanced Specialization

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced it has earned the Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization from Microsoft. This esteemed specialization is awarded to Microsoft partners that demonstrate proven expertise in deploying, managing, and supporting Microsoft Teams calling solutions. Partners must meet rigorous requirements for customer success, technical capabilities, and employee certifications to achieve the designation.

The recognition further strengthens CallTower's longstanding relationship with Microsoft and highlights the company's ability to help organizations successfully implement enterprise voice solutions within Microsoft Teams.

As businesses continue to consolidate communications and collaboration into a single platform, Microsoft Teams has become a critical component of the modern workplace. CallTower helps organizations extend the value of Teams by delivering calling solutions that support enterprise requirements for reliability, scalability, and user adoption.

“This specialization reflects the expertise our team has built through years of helping customers globally deploy and manage Microsoft Teams voice solutions,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer of CallTower. “Organizations want communications technology that works reliably, supports their business goals, and provides a consistent experience for employees. Earning the Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization reinforces our ability to help customers globally achieve those outcomes while maximizing their investment in Microsoft Teams.”

The Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization provides customers with additional confidence that CallTower has been independently validated by Microsoft for its ability to deliver complex Teams calling deployments and ongoing support.

Organizations working with CallTower benefit from deep Microsoft expertise, global service delivery capabilities, and a comprehensive portfolio of cloud communications solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

About CallTower

CallTower is a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communication enablement, empowering businesses to connect and collaborate seamlessly since 2002. Offering advanced solutions such as Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Solutions, and AI-first contact center solutions, including Genesys Cloud CX and Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, CallTower delivers reliable communications and collaboration solutions to organizations around the world.

Supported by more than 25 global carriers and its proprietary Connect platform, CallTower provides tailored connectivity, voice, contact center, and collaboration solutions that help businesses improve communications and customer experiences across the globe.

With a commitment to innovation, service excellence, and customer success, CallTower continues to help organizations modernize communications and navigate the evolving workplace.

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