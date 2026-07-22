CallTower and CEO Bret England Honored with Innovation Excellence Award 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in communication managed service provider focused on Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center/Customer Experience (CC/CX) and Professional Services, today announced that CallTower and President & CEO Bret England have been recognized with the Innovation Excellence Award 2026, honoring organizations and leaders whose vision, growth, and commitment to innovation are shaping the future of business communications. The award highlights CallTower's success in helping organizations worldwide modernize collaboration and customer experiences through integrated UC, CC/CX, including AI solutions, Global Enterprise Voice Solutions, and full CX Professional Service offerings.

With a vision to simplify enterprise communications, CallTower has evolved into a global communications technology leader, delivering comprehensive UC, CC/CX, Enterprise Voice, Professional Services, and Managed Service Solutions that enable organizations to unify voice, video, messaging, and customer interactions within a single ecosystem. From cloud calling and collaboration to intelligent contact center experiences, CallTower works to modernize communications while enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement.

"This recognition reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication of the entire CallTower team," said Bret England. "For over 14 years, our mission has been to simplify communications and help organizations create meaningful connections with employees and customers. We are honored to receive this award and remain committed to delivering solutions that help businesses collaborate more effectively, create exceptional customer experiences, and achieve long-term success.

The Innovation Excellence Award recognizes Bret and CallTower’s role in helping organizations navigate a rapidly changing communications landscape. As enterprises seek simpler ways to manage global voice, collaboration, contact center, AI-enabled customer engagement, and managed services, CallTower continues to bring these capabilities together through a flexible, partner-driven model. This recognition highlights the company’s continued focus on helping businesses reduce complexity, support modern work, and create stronger connections with employees, customers, and partners globally.

About CallTower

CallTower is a global communication managed service provider leader delivering cloud Unified Communications (UC), Contact Center/Customer Experience (CC/CX) and Professional Services that empower businesses worldwide. Since 2012, CallTower has helped organizations modernize communications through integrated platforms including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, Five9, Genesys, AI technologies, along with over 25 enterprise grade value added technologies. With a platform-agnostic approach, global reach, and deep expertise in deployment, adoption, and support, CallTower enables organizations to connect, collaborate, and deliver better customer experiences.