CallTower Recognized Among Utah’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, today announced it has been named to the Utah Business 2026 Fast 50, an annual recognition honoring Utah's fastest-growing companies. The prestigious program celebrates organizations demonstrating exceptional business growth, innovation, and impact across the state.

Presented by Utah Business, the Fast 50 program recognizes companies that continue to shape Utah's thriving business landscape through outstanding performance and sustained growth. CallTower was ranked #26 on the Utah Business 2026 Fast 50 list, recognizing the company's continued momentum, innovation, and impact within Utah's business community.

CallTower's growth is driven by its commitment to helping organizations stay connected to employees and customers through reliable, innovative communications solutions. By combining cloud communications, contact center technology, collaboration platforms, and managed services, CallTower gives businesses the tools they need to improve engagement, streamline service delivery, and create better experiences throughout the customer journey.

"We're honored to be recognized among Utah's fastest-growing companies," said Bret England, President and CEO of CallTower. "We're grateful to our customers, partners, and employees who have been part of this journey. This recognition speaks to the strength of our team and our ongoing commitment to helping organizations communicate, collaborate, and serve their customers more effectively."

About CallTower:

CallTower is a global leader in delivering cloud communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions that empower businesses worldwide. Since 2002, CallTower has helped organizations modernize communications through integrated solutions including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, and AI-powered CX technologies. With a platform-agnostic approach, global reach, and deep expertise in deployment, adoption, and support, CallTower enables organizations to connect, collaborate, and deliver better customer experiences.