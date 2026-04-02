Virtune AB (Publ) renews its EU Base Prospectus for its crypto ETP issuance programme and publishes the 2026 Base Prospectus

Stockholm, Sweden, April 2, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of exchange traded products (ETPs), today announces that it has renewed its EU Base Prospectus for its crypto ETP issuance programme in accordance with applicable EU regulations.

Virtune is a Stockholm-based, regulated digital asset manager with the ambition to become a leading player in Europe by combining innovation, education, transparency, and strong investor protection. Today, Virtune is one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs in Europe, with its products listed on several leading European exchanges, including Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, Xetra, and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Since the previous prospectus renewal, Virtune has demonstrated strong growth and has now earned the trust of over 160,000 investors across Europe. The company has continued to expand both its geographical presence and product offering at a rapid pace.

Key milestones since the previous year:

Launch of Finland’s first crypto ETPs in January 2025

Expansion into the German market

Launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in collaboration with Coinbase

Continued expansion of the product suite across single-asset ETPs, staking ETPs, and index ETPs

Strengthened partnerships with leading players in the crypto and financial industries

Launch of Poland’s first spot crypto ETPs in February 2026

Virtune continues to adapt to a rapidly evolving crypto market by offering a broad and diversified product suite, enabling exposure to both individual crypto assets as well as thematic and rule-based investment strategies.

Virtune’s current ETP offering includes:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Staked NEAR ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Polygon ETP

Virtune Litecoin ETP

Virtune Stellar ETP

Virtune BNB ETP

Virtune Sui ETP

Virtune Bittensor ETP

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP (SEK & EUR)

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP



Through Virtune’s products, both institutional and retail investors can gain exposure to crypto assets as easily as buying a stock via traditional brokerage accounts on regulated market venues.

The renewed EU Base Prospectus has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA – Fi.se), enabling continued issuance of crypto ETPs and further expansion across Europe. This comes as demand for regulated exposure to crypto assets continues to grow among both institutional and retail investors across the region.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"The renewal of our EU Base Prospectus marks another important step in our European growth journey. Over the past year, we have accelerated our expansion, broadened our product offering, and strengthened our position as a leading issuer of crypto ETPs in Europe. Reaching over 160,000 investors is a clear testament to the growing trust in Virtune and in crypto as an established asset class."

The updated Base Prospectus is available on Virtune’s website. The approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority does not constitute an endorsement of the securities. Investors are encouraged to review the Base Prospectus, KID, and final terms for each product to fully understand the associated risks before making any investment decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.virtune.com

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO & Board Member

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune, with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders, and a highly skilled team, Virtune empowers global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment products aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.