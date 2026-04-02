Virtune AB (Publ) renews its EU Base Prospectus for its crypto ETP issuance programme and publishes the 2026 Base Prospectus

Stockholm, Sweden, April 2, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of exchange traded products (ETPs), today announces that it has renewed its EU Base Prospectus for its crypto ETP issuance programme in accordance with applicable EU regulations.
Virtune is a Stockholm-based, regulated digital asset manager with the ambition to become a leading player in Europe by combining innovation, education, transparency, and strong investor protection. Today, Virtune is one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs in Europe, with its products listed on several leading European exchanges, including Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, Xetra, and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Since the previous prospectus renewal, Virtune has demonstrated strong growth and has now earned the trust of over 160,000 investors across Europe. The company has continued to expand both its geographical presence and product offering at a rapid pace.
Key milestones since the previous year:
- Launch of Finland’s first crypto ETPs in January 2025
- Expansion into the German market
- Launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in collaboration with Coinbase
- Continued expansion of the product suite across single-asset ETPs, staking ETPs, and index ETPs
- Strengthened partnerships with leading players in the crypto and financial industries
- Launch of Poland’s first spot crypto ETPs in February 2026
Virtune continues to adapt to a rapidly evolving crypto market by offering a broad and diversified product suite, enabling exposure to both individual crypto assets as well as thematic and rule-based investment strategies.
Virtune’s current ETP offering includes:
- Virtune Bitcoin ETP
- Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
- Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP
- Virtune Staked Solana ETP
- Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP
- Virtune Staked Cardano ETP
- Virtune Staked NEAR ETP
- Virtune XRP ETP
- Virtune Avalanche ETP
- Virtune Chainlink ETP
- Virtune Arbitrum ETP
- Virtune Polygon ETP
- Virtune Litecoin ETP
- Virtune Stellar ETP
- Virtune BNB ETP
- Virtune Sui ETP
- Virtune Bittensor ETP
- Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP
- Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP (SEK & EUR)
- Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP
- Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP
Through Virtune’s products, both institutional and retail investors can gain exposure to crypto assets as easily as buying a stock via traditional brokerage accounts on regulated market venues.
The renewed EU Base Prospectus has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA – Fi.se), enabling continued issuance of crypto ETPs and further expansion across Europe. This comes as demand for regulated exposure to crypto assets continues to grow among both institutional and retail investors across the region.
Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:
"The renewal of our EU Base Prospectus marks another important step in our European growth journey. Over the past year, we have accelerated our expansion, broadened our product offering, and strengthened our position as a leading issuer of crypto ETPs in Europe. Reaching over 160,000 investors is a clear testament to the growing trust in Virtune and in crypto as an established asset class."
The updated Base Prospectus is available on Virtune’s website. The approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority does not constitute an endorsement of the securities. Investors are encouraged to review the Base Prospectus, KID, and final terms for each product to fully understand the associated risks before making any investment decisions.
For more information, please visit: www.virtune.com
Press contact
Christopher Kock, CEO & Board Member
Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64
Email: christopher@virtune.com
About Virtune AB (Publ):
Virtune, with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders, and a highly skilled team, Virtune empowers global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment products aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.
Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. The value of securities can rise or fall, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com.