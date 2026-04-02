CaoCao Inc. Enters Unmanned Road Testing Phase, Marking a Milestone in Robotaxi Capabilities

HANGZHOU, China, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 1, CaoCao Inc. announced that it had obtained approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, becoming the first enterprise in Hangzhou authorized to conduct unmanned road testing of Robotaxis. This marks a milestone breakthrough in CaoCao’s Robotaxi technological capabilities and ushers in a new phase of unmanned operations.

The Company’s Robotaxi transformation has been fully accelerated. As the most critical commercial vehicle for Robotaxi under Geely Holding Group, the Company has become one of the few global technology mobility platforms equipped with full Robotaxi capabilities by leveraging its three-in-one development strategy of “intelligent purpose-built vehicles + intelligent driving technology + intelligent operations”. In December 2025, the Company unveiled its Robotaxi 2.0 solution and rolled out its second-generation Robotaxi vehicles to explore the transition from safety drivers in the driver’s seat to fully unmanned operations.

Currently, the scale of CaoCao’s Robotaxi fleet deployed in Hangzhou has reached over 100 vehicles, and the Company plans to further expand the fleet size and operating areas. Meanwhile, the Company has launched the world’s first Green Intelligent Mobility Hub in Hangzhou, which integrates automated battery swapping, automated cleaning, in-vehicle tidying, intelligent dispatching and automated settlement, providing efficient operational support for the Robotaxi fleet. In addition, the “CaoCao Smart Mobility RAS remote safety service platform” has been put into operation, which will undertake real-time remote assistance and full-process safety monitoring, further enhancing passenger safety and travel experience during Robotaxi operations.

In 2026, the Company plans to gradually expand to more domestic cities, while exploring the development of Robotaxi business in Hong Kong and deploying Robotaxis in international markets. The Company will apply its proven platform operations, intelligent dispatching and asset management capabilities matured in the Chinese market to international markets, and rapidly replicate its business model in suitable markets with the support of Geely Holding Group’s global network.

Going forward, CaoCao will continue to work closely with Geely Holding Group to accelerate the development of fully purpose-built Robotaxi vehicles, which are scheduled to debut this year. The Company plans to deploy a total of 100,000 vehicles by 2030 and launch commercial operations globally.

Company: Caocao Inc.

Contact Person: Jing Liu

Email: Jing.Liu3@caocaoglobal.com

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Website：http://caocao.com.cn