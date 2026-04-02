Jitterbit Achieves Best Enterprise ROI Across Entire Platform

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it has earned the best enterprise ROI honor across the entire Harmony platform, according to the latest G2 Spring 2026 reports.

Based 100% on end-user feedback, the G2 Spring 2026 reports were released in mid March , where Jitterbit earned four “Best Estimated ROI” badges across every capability of the Harmony platform. This sweep confirms that Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused approach to iPaaS, API Management, EDI, and Low-Code App Development leads the industry in time-to-value.

“In today’s market, the only thing more important than innovation is the speed at which that innovation delivers a return,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “This efficiency is paramount to organizations during a time of financial pressure across the globe.”

Jitterbit iPaaS enterprise customers, for example, are achieving a full return on investment (ROI) in an average of just 6.86 months. This performance allows enterprises to realize business value more than 2x faster than the industry average of 15.6 months, establishing Jitterbit as the benchmark for efficiency in the integration and automation market.

“This consistent, top-rated ranking for ROI — validated by the experts who use our technology every day — proves that the Jitterbit Harmony platform is the most reliable and fastest path for enterprises to bridge the data divide, mitigate agent sprawl and realize tangible business outcomes,” said Conner.

As organizations face increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems while maintaining fiscal discipline, the Jitterbit Harmony platform provides a streamlined path to profitability through rapid deployment and high user adoption.

Delivering Proven ROI Across the Entire Harmony Platform

Key performance metrics across Jitterbit’s core product categories include:

Enterprise iPaaS: Recognized with the “Best Estimated ROI” badge, Jitterbit iPaaS enables an average time-to-go-live of 1.74 months, compared to the 3.5-month category average. For four quarters in a row, Jitterbit has ranked No. 1 in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index .

API Management: Jitterbit API Manager was also top-ranked for ROI, with enterprise customers achieving ROI in 6.38 months. With the category average at 15.79 months, Jitterbit customers are seeing results nearly 2.5x faster than those with other vendors.

Rapid Low-Code Development: Jitterbit App Builder secured the “Best Estimated ROI” and “Fastest Implementation” badges in G2’s Low-Code Application Development reports, providing a unified environment where both IT and nontechnical users can build and deploy business applications with significantly reduced lead times. Enterprise customers see ROI 7x faster with Jitterbit, achieving full value in 2.14 months compared to the category average of 15.42 months.

High-Adoption EDI: In the G2 EDI reports, Jitterbit earned both “Best Estimated ROI” and “Highest User Adoption” badges. With an 89% average ease of setup score and an average time-to-go-live of 2.44 months — compared to the category average of 3.08 — Jitterbit EDI customers can scale B2B operations with greater efficiency and speed.

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their candid feedback, which has directly led to Jitterbit being recognized as the ROI leader across every facet of the Harmony platform,” said Conner.

Direct Impact: Customer Success Stories

With nearly 600 verified customer reviews on G2 and a 4.5-star rating, Jitterbit uses direct customer feedback as a catalyst for the continuous evolution and innovation of the Harmony platform.

These results are consistently mirrored in verified customer experiences on G2:

“Jitterbit stands out for its exceptional flexibility and user-friendly interface. It enables our team to rapidly design, deploy, and manage complex integrations with minimal resource overhead and maximum operational efficiency. The platform strikes a strong balance between ease of use and enterprise-grade capabilities, enabling us to streamline data flows, accelerate project timelines, and maintain full control over our integration architecture. It's easy to use and implement.”

— Enterprise User in Information Technology and Services





— “We use Jitterbit as middleware for integration between Salesforce and our ERP system. There are many things I like about it: The mapping visualization between Salesforce fields and the ERP system is very helpful; The UI is simple and straightforward; Data transportation and transformation into Salesforce works very well; The overall system performance is very good; Exception handling is good at the UI level; Jitterbit provides detailed error information on failure; [Jitterbit Harmony] follows a multi-layered security approach to protect data.”

— Salesforce Developer, Enterprise





— “I like the application’s flexibility and the many systems it can connect to seamlessly. It’s also pretty easy to implement, which makes getting started straightforward.”

— CRM System Supervisor, Mid-Market





— “Jitterbit’s functionality and usability make it an outstanding platform.”

— Mid-Market User in Construction





— “Jitterbit serves as a robust communications hub, offering impressive scalability to handle varying workloads. For instance, we deploy multiple on-premise agents across several servers, which helps distribute the load efficiently. As a result, even during periods of heavy usage, response times remain strong. Additionally, Jitterbit provides web-based agents hosted on their platform, further enhancing scalability as demand increases.”

— SAP Technical Lead, Mid-Market





— “Jitterbit provides a clear, low-code interface that makes it easy to build and manage complex workflows, allowing us to integrate our applications like Momentus, HubSpot, WorkAxle, and HR's system efficiently. Its robust error handling and logging make it highly reliable for business-critical processes. We’ve never experienced any downtime with Jitterbit, which gives us great confidence in its stability. Appreciate how it simplifies automation, reduces manual work, and ensures smooth data flow across systems.”

— Business System Manager, Mid-Market

For more information on how Jitterbit Harmony drives rapid business transformation, visit www.jitterbit.com/harmony/ .

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .