Aurora Mobile Unveils 500% Efficiency Boost Case Study at Tourism × Web3 Summit 2026

SINGAPORE, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, is pleased to announce that its Japanese subsidiary, Aurora Mobile Japan K.K., successfully participated as a sponsor and keynote speaker at the "Tourism × Web3 Summit 2026." The event served as a premier stage for the Company to demonstrate how its AI-driven capabilities are revolutionizing the tourism and Web3 sectors.

Keynote Highlights: Redefining Engagement with an AI-First Approach

Akio Mitobe, CTO of Aurora Mobile Japan K.K., delivered a special pitch on the transformative impact of EngageLab, the Company’s AI-first customer engagement platform. He introduced a "Full-Journey AI Engagement Ecosystem" that seamlessly integrates GPTBots.ai (an AI Agent platform) with the robust messaging capabilities of EngageLab to solve critical industry pain points, such as multilingual support gaps and the depletion of community management resources.





Featured Success Story: Axios Management

A highlight of the presentation was the real-world success of Axios Management, a Japanese firm providing property management and consulting for international clients. By implementing Aurora Mobile’s integrated AI and multi-channel infrastructure:

Operational efficiency skyrocketed by over 500%.

The firm successfully automated high-quality, multilingual first-line support across WhatsApp and Email.

The transition to an AI-driven "Full-Journey" ecosystem eliminated lead loss caused by time zone differences and fragmented communication history.

"The success of Axios Management demonstrates the transformative power of our platform in the Japanese market," said Akio Mitobe. "We are not just providing a tool; we are providing a scalable ecosystem that allows businesses to grow without increasing headcount."

Future Outlook

Aurora Mobile remains committed to bridging the gap between customer data, communication channels, and support through our "Full-Journey AI Engagement Ecosystem." We will continue to empower the DX of the tourism industry and the growth of the Web3 ecosystem in Japan by providing high-reliability infrastructure and advanced AI technology.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3fc6618-2ca8-45ae-ae19-88578300cb60