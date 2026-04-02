Multiple Large Chargeability Features Support Porphyry/CRD Targets at Smart Creek Project, Montana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic Metals”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) is pleased to report that a recently completed induced polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey at its Smart Creek copper-gold-silver Project in Montana (Figure 1) identified chargeability features that support the project’s target potential. The newly enhanced targets include extensive porphyry copper style zones in addition to carbonate replacement (“CRD”)/skarn copper-gold silver mineralization. The IP chargeability features of interest are widespread, coincident with previously established alteration footprints and high-grade sampling carried out by the Company (see news release dated January 8, 2026). The IP targets are interpreted to represent previously untested magmatic-hydrothermal sulphides related to copper porphyry, CRD and/or skarn related sulphides (Figures 2A and 2B). These results support Domestic Metals’ geologically and geochemically based target initiatives and represent Priority 1 drill targets at the Smart Creek Project.

“The Smart Creek project continues to give us better than expected results. These new geophysical data will further help us in vectoring toward the center of porphyry and CRD target mineralization. Our geologists have developed targets based on the high-grade metal results that we have seen from our work done at the Smart Creek Project; these targets are now refined based on the new IP data. With the funding from our last financing, we look forward to a successful drill campaign which is due to start mid-April”, commented Gord Neal, CEO of Domestic Metals.

IP Geophysics Results

Domestic Metals commissioned TMC Geophysics to carry out an induced polarization (IP) survey on their Smart Creek Project situated 70 km southeast of Missoula, Montana, USA. The fieldwork took place between February 6th and March 2nd, 2026, and consisted of 26 line-km of IP data acquired using a pole-dipole electrode array (Figure 1).

The 2026 IP Geophysical survey at Smart Creek delineated chargeability features that are interpreted to represent sulphide mineralization in the subsurface potentially related to porphyry copper, and CRD and/or skarn mineralization that has never previously been drill tested on the property. Chargeability features were delineated at Smart Creek, Smart Creek Exotic, Sunrise and Radio Tower Targets, substantially increasing Domestic’s confidence in previously identified drill targets in these areas (Table 1).

Table 1. Main IP chargeability target summaries for the Smart Creek Project (minimum 20 mV/V). Dimensions are measured in section (new IP data only).

Target Length (m) Depth (m) CHG intensity high mV/V Smart Creek 1300 300 33 Smart Creek Exotic 2500 300 34 Sunrise 1400 200 24 Radio Tower 1350 350 43





Figure 1. New IP Geophysical lines completed at the Smart Creek Project, Montana. Previous (2021) Rio Tinto line positions also shown.







A





B







Figure 2. A) New IP Geophysical lines completed at Smart Creek were merged with historical IP features (chargeability “CHG”) for the project at Smart Creek, Montana. B) New IP Geophysics (chargeability) with 2026 surface sampling highlights (see NR dated January 8, 2026, for full surface sampling details). Depth slice 300m below surface (-300m depth IP CHG slice) is shown in both maps.

Smart Creek Target

The 2026 IP Geophysical survey includes a single line (Line 6) approximately 350 meters west of historical data collected by Rio Tinto in 2021. This line demonstrates that the chargeability feature extends further west than previously known and represents a high priority drill target with potential for porphyry copper style mineralization (Figure 2A, 2B, 3).

Smart Creek Exotic Target

A single line (Line 5) collected to infill the 2021 Rio Tinto IP geophysical survey was collected at the Smart Creek Exotic Target. This line enhanced the resolution of the previous survey and demonstrates a 2.5 kilometer-long IP chargeability feature running northwest to southeast from Smart Creek to southern Smart Creek Exotic Targets. The anomaly extends west of previous historic drilling on the property (Figures 2A, 2B). This feature represents a second high-priority porphyry copper drill target for Domestic Copper (Figure 4).

Sunrise Target

The 2026 IP Geophysical Survey included 4 north-northeast oriented lines in and around the Sunrise Target which reveal a chargeability feature of interest to the north of Sunrise and also delineates a chargeability feature south of the Sunrise Mine. The southern anomaly continues southward toward the Radio Tower target area (Figure 2A, 2B, 5). This feature immediately south of the Sunrise Mine represents a high-priority drill target for Domestic Metals with the potential for copper porphyry and skarn mineralization (rightmost feature on Line 2 shown in Figure 5).

Radio Tower Target

The 2026 IP Geophysical survey included 4 lines that transect the Radio Tower Target area. The southern portions of these lines identified a large, 1.5 kilometer-long by 1.4 kilometer-wide chargeability feature that is coincident with high-grade surface copper-gold-sliver CRD style mineralization identified in the 2026 surface geochemical sampling program. This feature has potential to host CRD and porphyry style copper-gold-silver mineralization and represents a high-priority drill target (Figures 2A, 2B, 6).

IP Geophysics and Porphyry/skarn/CRD Mineral Exploration

The 26 line-km IP survey grid consisted of six 6 irregularly spaced profiles of 2.8 km to 5.8 km in length with survey station markers/reference points every 25 m along these profiles. Locations were captured using a Garmin GPS non-differential receiver in the UTM12N_WGS84 coordinate system. The pole-dipole (dipole-pole) array was chosen for the IP survey on the Smart Creek Project. The nominal A-spacing between the electrodes was set to 100 meters and a maximum of fifteen (15) dipoles were read.

IP geophysics is used to obtain chargeability and resistivity values (rock properties) which can provide insights into the distribution of sulphides and hydrothermal alteration in the subsurface at Smart Creek. Resistivity and chargeability features identified in the subsurface can provide a means of independently verifying targets constrained from surface geology and geochemistry. Domestic Metals will combine these new IP geophysical data with previously collected data to investigate the potential for new porphyry and carbonate replacement mineralization in the subsurface at Smart Creek Project.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Gord Neal, CEO and Director

(604) 657 7813

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For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Gord Neal, Phone: (604) 657 7813 or Michael Pound, Phone: (604) 363 2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: +1 415 389 4670.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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