Domestic Metals to Host Live Investor Webinar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic Metals”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0), will host a live investor webinar on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 01:15pm PDT (4:15pm EDT / 10:15pm CEST).

The webinar will be presented by Gordon Neal, CEO and Director, and Alan Wainwright, PhD, P.Geo., Technical Advisor, and will provide investors with a comprehensive update on the Company's Smart Creek copper-gold-silver Project in Montana, following the release of the results of the IP geophysical survey last week, which identified chargeability features that support the project’s target potential.

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 1:15pm PDT | 4:15pm EDT | 10:15pm CEST

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WOELxR8sTQOw6fAW_0z_qw

Replay: A full replay will be available to all registered attendees following the event.

Smart Creek Copper Porphyry Project highlights

The Smart Creek copper-gold-silver Project in Montana, acquired in August 2024, is a joint venture with Rio Tinto, where Rio will retain 40% of the asset. Smart Creek is considered prospective for porphyry copper as well as copper-gold-silver enriched carbonate replacement deposits (CRD).

Rio Tinto drilled 26 of 40 permitted sites over a 2.5-year period vectoring toward a porphyry centre at the Smart Creek target where the best hole returned 109.73 meter @ 0.75% Cu, which included 89 metres of 0.97% Copper (2022).



Assay results from reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the high-priority Sunrise Target at the Smart Creek Project returned 4.26 g/t Au (news release dated March 3, 2025)



2025 summer field sampling by Domestic Metals returned high grade results: 102 g/t Au with 23.1% Cu and 3,810 g/t Ag. (news release dated January 8, 2026)



Domestic completed IP Geophysics with multiple new large-scale targets identified. IP chargeability features are coincident with previously established alteration footprints and high-grade sampling (news release dated January 8, 2026). Results support Domestic Metals’ geologically and geochemically based target initiatives and represent Priority 1 drill targets at the Smart Creek Project. (news release dated April 2, 2026)



Drilling to commence in Q2 2026.



Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Gord Neal, CEO and Director

(604) 657 7813

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For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Gord Neal, Phone: (604) 657 7813 or Michael Pound, Phone: (604) 363 2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: +1 415 389 4670.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.