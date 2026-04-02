NIOB Launches Diamond Drill Program at Seigneurie

Campaign to test extension of pegmatite system and evaluate

potential for niobium and rare earths

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drills are turning for the first time at North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.’s (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (North American Niobium or the Company) Seigneurie Project.

“The team has wasted no time. We announced receipt of the key authorization last week, and the drill is already running this week. This first phase is designed to test the extension of the pegmatite system and evaluate its potential to host niobium and rare earth mineralization,” said Murray Nye, North American Niobium’s Chief Executive Officer. “The results will help guide the next stage of exploration at Seigneurie.”

Highlights

Diamond drilling has commenced at the 100%-owned Seigneurie Project in Québec.

Initial drill holes are designed to test the extension of the pegmatite system at both the edge and core of the target area.

Program will evaluate the potential for niobium (Nb) and rare earth element (REE) mineralization associated with the pegmatite system.

The 2026 drill campaign at Seigneurie is fully funded.

Seigneurie Project

The fully-funded diamond drilling program follows North American Niobium’s previous geological work at its 100%-owned property in the Haute-Côte-Nord region of Québec and will initially test the scale and continuity of the interpreted pegmatite system.

Initial holes are designed to test the extension of the pegmatite system for potential niobium and rare earth element mineralization at both the edge and core of the system. Approximately 1,800 metres over nine holes have been planned, but additional metres may be added subject to results.

Drilling is being conducted by Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd., and the Company will release assay results in timely fashion after they have been received and analyzed.

Figure 1: Drill rig on site at the Seigneurie Project.

Please click to view image

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Québec’s Grenville Province. The Québec properties add exposure to rare earth elements, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (iii) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.