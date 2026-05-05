NIOB Expands Pegmatite System with Encouraging Niobium and Rare Earth Exploration Indicators

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (NIOB or the Company) has drilled another hole with substantial pegmatite volume at its Seigneurie project in Québec. Collared 50 metres east of SGN-2026-07, the fourth widest publicly disclosed pegmatite intersection , SGN-2026-008 reproduced similar mineralogical features.

Assays are pending this second hole into the pegmatite system, which intersected 108.60 metres of pegmatite in total over 218.6 metres drilled, logged across stacked intervals, with the contacts occurring preferentially between amphibolite and gneiss host rocks.

“Hole 008 was designed to test the eastern portion of the intrusion and adds to our developing belief that we could be uncovering a large system at Seigneurie,” said NIOB’s Chief Executive Officer. “The pegmatite appears to occur preferentially at the contact between amphibolite and gneiss host rocks, which gives us a clearer structural target for future drilling. We are now waiting on assays.”

Highlights

108.60 metres of cumulative pegmatite intersected in SGN-2026-008 over 218.6 metres drilled, across ten stacked intervals, with the thickest single interval being 42.15 metres (64.00–106.15 metres).

Pegmatite system occurs preferentially at the contact between amphibolite and gneiss host rocks — providing a clearer structural target for follow-up exploration programs.

Preliminary core observations support a more NW-trending pegmatite intrusion

The pink, coarse-grained granitic pegmatite intersected in SGN-2026-008 occurs as ten stacked intervals, with the thickest single interval being 42.15 metres (64.00–106.15 metres). Host rocks between pegmatite intervals are gneiss and amphibolite, suggesting lithological contacts may control pegmatite emplacement at Seigneurie. The pegmatite system appears to differ from the E-W trend interpreted by SOQUEM in the 1970s. True widths have not yet been determined.

A localized interval at approximately 162 m depth returned the strongest gamma-ray response logged on Seigneurie core to date, at approximately 2,000–3,000 counts per minute. A brown, prismatic-to-acicular mineral was logged as inclusions within magnetite clusters in this sub-zone, with elevated niobium, yttrium and phosphorus on portable XRF screening (indicative only; see pXRF disclosure).

This is the same brown-mineral / magnetite assemblage previously reported in SGN-2026-007. Its repeat occurrence in a second hole supports the interpretation that the niobium-rare earth-bearing phase is a recurring component of the Seigneurie pegmatite system.

Samples have been submitted to SGS Canada Inc.; petrography is planned to identify the carrier mineral.

Portable XRF Disclosure

Portable XRF (pXRF) data referenced in this release were collected with a hand-held instrument on drill core as a logging aid and qualitative screening tool. pXRF readings are indicative only and are not accepted as quantitative results for mineral disclosure purposes. No pXRF concentrations have been published in this news release. Quantitative geochemical results will only be reported following laboratory assay and review against CRM, blank and duplicate quality-assurance data.

Figure 1: SGN-2026-008 drill core

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Figure 2: Location map showing SGN-2026-08 and SGN-2026-07

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Figure 3: Cross-section of SGN-2026-008—108.60 metres of cumulative pegmatite over 218.6 metres drilled, including a continuous 42.15-metre interval

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

Portable XRF (pXRF) analyses referenced in this release were collected using an Evident Vanta MAX/CORE handheld analyzer in GeoChem 3-Beam mode on spot measurements taken on representative drill core during logging. The instrument was rented from Geospectra Mining Technologies and was supplied with a calibration certificate confirming factory calibration prior to deployment. All measurements were performed by a certified pXRF operator. On-site quality control included periodic measurements of certified reference materials (CRMs) and instrument blanks throughout the program to monitor analytical performance and detect any drift. No pXRF values are reported in this release. Because pXRF measurements are semi-quantitative, the analyzer was used solely to confirm the presence of target elements and associated mineralization during core logging.

Gamma-ray spectrometer responses logged on SGN-2026-008 using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125/225 Super-SPEC handheld gamma-ray spectrometer equipped with a 2.0" × 2.0" NaI crystal are spatially consistent with historical radiometric measurements collected by SOQUEM in 1977 over the same prospect ( Quebec MERN open-file report GM 34527, 'Campagne de Forage, Anomalie C11R10, Projet 22-3023' ). The 1977 work identified the Seigneurie radiometric anomaly that was subsequently targeted by the Company’s 2026 drill program. The fact that the present-day hand-held gamma-ray spectrometer readings reproduce the location and intensity of the 1977 historical response provides an independent cross-validation of the radiometric anomaly that SGN-2026-007 was designed to test.

MARKET-MAKING SERVICES

The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the CSE and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP CAD $5,000 per month, plus HST, for an initial term of three months. Following the initial term, the agreement will automatically renew for successive additional one-month terms and may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm’s length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management's expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "opportunity," "strategy," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the interpretation of the SGN-2026-008 intercept and the visual mineralogical, gamma-ray spectrometer, and portable XRF observations noted herein, including the interpretation that the combined gamma-ray spectrometer response and pXRF indications of Nb, Y and P enrichment indicate a strong probability of REE and Nb mineralization; (ii) the Company’s expectations that forthcoming laboratory assay and mineralogy results will further define the character and metal endowment of the Seigneurie pegmatite system, including identification of the brown Nb-Y-P-bearing phase associated with magnetite; (iii) the Company’s intention to continue drill testing of the Seigneurie prospect and to integrate SGN-2026-008 results into the property-scale geological model; (iv) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (v) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant niobium, rare earth element or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of assay and laboratory results; the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management's beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.