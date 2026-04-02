Red Cat Secures New Orders for Black Widow™ Drones from NATO Ally

SALT LAKE CITY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that in March 2026, a NATO ally selected its Black Widow™ sUAS on a competitive tender, with delivery of an undisclosed number of systems scheduled for delivery during calendar year 2026. The contract was facilitated through NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Each system includes two Black Widow aircraft, a ground control station (GCS), and other mission-critical components.

“This contract reflects a broader shift toward systems that can move quickly from procurement to deployment,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “NATO allies need platforms that are deployable today for use in contested environments, built on secure U.S. supply chains, and able to be manufactured and fielded at scale. Black Widow is designed for that reality, delivering reliable ISR at the tactical edge where speed, readiness, and electronic warfare resilience are critical to mission success.”

The Black Widow™ is Red Cat’s flagship small, unmanned aircraft system (sUAS), engineered for tactical edge ISR missions with a compact, rugged design and secure communications architecture. Built in the U.S. and compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the platform is a key part of Red Cat’s Family of Systems, offering modular, scalable solutions across multiple operational domains.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com