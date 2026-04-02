Catheter Precision Engages Strategic Advisor

FORT MILL, S.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the “Company”) today announced that it has engaged a strategic advisor to formally market for sale its cardiac electrophysiology business. This strategic initiative is designed to create shareholder value by monetizing the Company’s legacy medical device assets while sharpening its focus on the high-growth Flyte aviation platform.

David Jenkins, CEO of VTAK, commented, “We believe that our cardiac electrophysiology portfolio may provide significant value to larger, better capitalized, companies than our own that is not reflected in our own company’s current market capitalization. Both LockeT and VIVO are being used by surgical and recovery teams in many hospitals in the U.S. and internationally including leading teaching hospitals. We believe LockeT provides multiple competitive advantages including large-bore closure capability, cross-functional applications spanning electrophysiology, structural heart, and interventional radiology, and lower cost per procedure. Both our product lines of LockeT and VIVO, our ventricular mapping product, have now gained FDA market clearance as well as the CE mark. With the infrastructure of a larger strategic acquirer, these assets have the potential to have their usage significantly increase within the broader cardiovascular industry. We look forward to the potential value that this strategic process may bring to our shareholders.”

Mr. Jenkins continued, “By separating and monetizing these assets, we believe that over time our company will become valued in the stock market as a pure-play aviation business. Our objective is straightforward- drive shareholder value through execution, transparency, and disciplined capital allocation.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company’s growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

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