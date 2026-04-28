Flyte Deploys Additional Vision Jets in the Northeast to Capture Surging Summer Demand

Positioned to Meet Accelerating Travel Activity across New York City, The Hamptons, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard

Scalable Short-Haul Luxury Aviation Platform Targeting Key Regional Travel Markets

FORT MILL, S.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, the regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the “Company”), today announced the expansion of its Cirrus Vision Jet fleet ahead of peak summer demand, scaling short-haul service from New York City to East Hampton, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Newport, and Cape Cod.

The expansion targets one of the most concentrated luxury travel corridors in the United States, a set of routes where trips that can take three to six hours by car or ferry during peak summer traffic are typically 30 to 60 minutes on a Vision Jet.

The move also comes as major airlines continue to retreat from short-haul flying, widening the gap in regional connectivity that Flyte’s model is purpose-built to fill.

“Demand across our core Northeast markets is accelerating as we head into peak season,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte. “Concentrated demand, repeat travel patterns, and limited efficient alternatives create a strong opportunity, and we are scaling the fleet to meet it.”

DEMAND DRIVERS SUPPORTING SCALE

Management believes several underlying factors position Flyte for continued growth:

• Concentrated Wealth and Multi-Residence Travel – A dense population of high-net-worth individuals regularly traveling between primary and secondary residences

• Predictable, Repeat Travel Behavior - Consistent weekly and weekend movement between New York City and seasonal destinations supporting recurring usage and customer retention

• Shift Toward Private Alternatives - With commercial short-haul airline service limited, combined with pricing pressure and operational challenges, travelers are driving increased interest in private aviation

• Established Regional Airport Access - Northeast secondary airports support fast turnarounds, short ground times, and a premium passenger experience.

PREMIUM EXPERIENCE DRIVING CUSTOMER ADOPTION

Flyte is designed for customers who prioritize control, convenience, and experience. The platform addresses common commercial travel pain points, including security delays, schedule disruptions, and crowded terminals, by delivering a more direct and personalized travel experience.

Management believes this value proposition supports strong repeat usage, high customer satisfaction, and increasing customer lifetime value over time.

HIGH-VALUE ROUTES WITH SCALABLE OPPORTUNITY

Flyte’s initial focus includes high-demand corridors connecting New York City with:

• East Hampton

• Nantucket

• Martha’s Vineyard

• Newport

• Cape Cod

Inter-destination travel between key summer markets is also expected to represent a significant opportunity, particularly among customers traveling between multiple residences.

FRAGMENTED MARKET WITH SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY

The short-haul private aviation segment remains highly fragmented, with no clearly defined consumer-focused brand. Flyte is positioning itself to address this gap through a disciplined focus on operational execution, customer experience, and targeted route density.

SCALING INTO PEAK SEASON

With vision jets currently active and additional fleet expansion underway, the Company is aligning capacity to the highest-volume travel period of the year. The Company expects the expansion to drive meaningful increases in utilization and market share through the summer.

“With additional Vision Jets coming online, we are ramping into peak demand and continuing to scale in an underserved, high-value market,” added Sellouk.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on short-haul markets, Flyte provides a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With active operations and ongoing fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyte.travel

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The Company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through physician collaboration and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future plans, expectations, and projections, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our belief that the several underlying factors set forth above position Flyte for continued growth, our belief that our value proposition supports strong repeat usage, high customer satisfaction, and increasing customer lifetime value over time, our expectation that inter-destination travel between key summer markets represents a significant opportunity for us, particularly among customers traveling between multiple residences and our expectation that our continued expansion will drive meaningful increases in utilization and market share through the summer. These and other risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

Media Relations

flyte@elev8newmedia.com