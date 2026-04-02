Kustomer Launches “Kustomer AI - Signals” to Turn Customer Intelligence Into Real-Time Action Across the CX Stack

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustomer, the AI customer experience platform, today unveiled “Kustomer AI - Signals”, a new AI capability within AI for Reps that extends Kustomer's platform to deliver proactive, real-time customer intelligence to support human reps the moment a conversation begins. Signals analyzes customer behavior, conversation history, and sentiment to surface what matters most before a rep ever types a response, turning raw data into immediate, actionable context.

Signals is also available through Kustomer's standalone AI offering, extending proactive intelligence to teams on other platforms, including Zendesk, a reflection of Kustomer's broader strategy to bring its AI capabilities to the wider CX market.

With Signals, Kustomer is the first CX platform to close the loop between intelligence and execution in the moments that matter most.

"CX teams don't need more data, they need the right context at the right moment," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer. "Kustomer AI - Signals turns intelligence into action directly inside the workflow, so teams can respond faster and more effectively."

-Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Kustomer.



The Problem: Visibility Without Execution

Most support teams are not short on data. Dashboards, timelines, and reporting tools capture nearly every customer interaction. Even with the rise of AI in CX, many systems still require reps to interpret fragmented data manually, limiting the effectiveness of automation. Yet when a frustrated customer, a handle time spike, or a potential escalation demands immediate attention, pulling together the right context is still a manual, time-consuming process.

Reps read through long conversation histories before responding. Managers step into escalations without full context. Leaders bounce between tools just to understand what happened and why. CX teams can see what is happening, but translating that visibility into clear, confident action is where things break down. The result is slower responses, inconsistent experiences, and coaching that is reactive rather than targeted.

The Solution: Intelligence in the Moment

Signals changes that by doing the analysis before the rep has to. As a conversation opens, Signals evaluates the customer’s full history, recent interactions, purchase behavior, and sentiment, then surfaces a prioritized, plain-language summary of what matters most. Customer frustration, escalation risk, repeat issues, and relevant context appear immediately, without any manual lookup required.

Because Signals is built natively into the Kustomer platform, it draws on the same unified data model that powers the rest of the Kustomer workspace. There is no separate tool to configure, no integration to maintain, and no data to export. Signals shifts CX from reactive support to proactive intelligence, surfacing what matters before a response is even drafted. The intelligence is simply there, in context, where work happens.

"Proactive intelligence only works when AI, data, and workflows are unified," said Jeremy Suriel, Chief Technology Officer at Kustomer. "Kustomer AI - Signals is possible because of how Kustomer is architected. When customer data, conversation history, and AI live in the same unified model, you can do things that bolted-on tools simply cannot. We are not pulling from an export or syncing with a third-party system. We are reading live signals from the platform itself and surfacing them in real time. That is the technical foundation that makes proactive intelligence actually work at scale."

-Jeremy Suriel, CTO and Co-Founder of Kustomer



Key Capabilities

Real-time sentiment analysis: Detects frustration, urgency, and tone shifts as conversations unfold, giving reps immediate awareness of a customer's emotional state before they respond.

Detects frustration, urgency, and tone shifts as conversations unfold, giving reps immediate awareness of a customer's emotional state before they respond. Escalation risk: Identifies customers with a high likelihood of escalation based on behavioral patterns, history, and current sentiment, so managers can intervene before issues compound.

Identifies customers with a high likelihood of escalation based on behavioral patterns, history, and current sentiment, so managers can intervene before issues compound. Unified customer context summary: Surfaces purchase history, customer value, recent interactions, and open issues in a prioritized view, eliminating the need for reps to manually piece together background before engaging.

Surfaces purchase history, customer value, recent interactions, and open issues in a prioritized view, eliminating the need for reps to manually piece together background before engaging. Repeat issue detection: Identifies when a customer is contacting support about the same issue for the second or third time, enabling reps to acknowledge the pattern and accelerate resolution.

Identifies when a customer is contacting support about the same issue for the second or third time, enabling reps to acknowledge the pattern and accelerate resolution. Seamless handoff intelligence: Provides incoming reps and managers with the same context during transfers and escalations, so customers never have to repeat themselves.



With Kustomer AI - Signals, CX leaders can:

Reduce handle time by eliminating the manual context-gathering that slows reps down before every response.

by eliminating the manual context-gathering that slows reps down before every response. Intervene on escalations earlier by giving managers visibility into at-risk conversations before they fully escalate.

by giving managers visibility into at-risk conversations before they fully escalate. Improve coaching quality by identifying specific rep-customer interactions where real-time context was available but outcomes fell short.

by identifying specific rep-customer interactions where real-time context was available but outcomes fell short. Deliver more personal service by equipping reps with customer history and sentiment context that enables genuine rapport from the first message.

by equipping reps with customer history and sentiment context that enables genuine rapport from the first message. Unify escalation context by ensuring every manager and rep who handles a conversation starts with the same complete picture.



Customer Story: Gametime

Gametime, a popular platform for purchasing last-minute tickets to sports, concerts and theater events, uses Signals as part of its AI for Reps deployment to give support agents immediate visibility into each customer’s history and context before they engage.

“Kustomer AI - Signals is really valuable because it’s proactive. It surfaces customer history and key details without agents having to go look for it. Things like purchase history, how long they’ve been a customer, recent conversations, and sentiment all help reps build rapport and personalize how they respond.”

-Joseph Winalski, Director of Service Strategy and Design, Gametime



Availability

Kustomer AI - Signals is generally available today for all Kustomer customers using AI for Reps. No separate implementation is required. Existing customers can enable it in their settings page. Zendesk users can try Kustomer AI - Signals without having to do a platform migration. New customers can request a personalized demo at kustomer.com .

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the Intelligent Customer Experience Platform empowering brands to put customers at the center of every interaction. By unifying customer data, conversations, and AI-powered workflows into one seamless workspace, teams deliver service that delights, retains, and drives growth. With Kustomer, support becomes faster, smarter, and more personal, so every customer feels like your most important one. Leading brands use Kustomer to power omnichannel support, intelligent routing, AI assistants, and proactive customer intelligence through Signals.

To learn more, visit kustomer.com .

Media Contact:

Michael Steavenson

kustomer@thisisoutcast.com