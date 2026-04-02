Freshworks Expands IT Asset Management Capabilities by Adding Continuous Infrastructure Discovery and Dependency Mapping to Freshservice

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) today introduced Freshservice’s redefined IT Asset Management (ITAM). By integrating continuous infrastructure discovery and dependency mapping directly into Freshservice and combining them with IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM), organizations gain an AI-powered service operations platform that enables teams to unify data and workflows, assess service impact comprehensively, and shorten resolution cycles.

While businesses have scaled their investment in automation and AI, the underlying infrastructure data remains fragmented across disconnected tools and processes. Teams often struggle with disparate systems where discovery tools and Configuration Management Databases (CMDBs) reside in separate silos. Data quality has become essential for using AI

reliably and accurately in service workflows.

Instead of stitching together multiple tools and hoping the data stays accurate and aligned, Freshservice ITAM far exceeds traditional ITAM solutions by providing automated discovery across the entire hybrid IT environment. The enhanced solution continuously maps the deep relationships between hardware systems, cloud resources, and the business applications they support. This creates the high-integrity data foundation essential for AI to operate with meaningful context, enabling operational intelligence to flow directly into service workflows so issues are resolved before they impact the business.

“Automation alone won’t solve the complexity for IT in today’s environment; without reliable visibility into infrastructure, risk will continue,” said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “If infrastructure data is incomplete, outdated, or disconnected from service workflows, AI can’t reliably understand impact or provide accurate actions. By making deep discovery and dependency mapping native to Freshservice, we’ve redefined ITAM by delivering infrastructure-wide visibility and operational intelligence to power governed workflows at scale.”

Freshservice ITAM’s expanded benefits include:

Replacing Static Inventory with Continuous Discovery: Move past traditional inventory management and manual data gathering to a system that persistently scans cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. The high-integrity CMDB catalogs IT assets, reflecting accurate and reliable IT estate data that also powers effective AI automation.

Move past traditional inventory management and manual data gathering to a system that persistently scans cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. The high-integrity CMDB catalogs IT assets, reflecting accurate and reliable IT estate data that also powers effective AI automation. Faster Incident Response with Live Dependency Mapping: Visualize how specific servers or cloud resources support critical business functions. Through the new FireHydrant integration, teams can quickly identify connected systems and affected services, their configuration, and change history during outages to take immediate action and accelerate resolution.

Visualize how specific servers or cloud resources support critical business functions. Through the new FireHydrant integration, teams can quickly identify connected systems and affected services, their configuration, and change history during outages to take immediate action and accelerate resolution. Minimizing Risk with Predictive Impact Analysis: See exactly which services will be impacted by planned updates before they’re deployed. By evaluating infrastructure relationships in advance, teams can manage complex changes without interrupting business operations.

See exactly which services will be impacted by planned updates before they’re deployed. By evaluating infrastructure relationships in advance, teams can manage complex changes without interrupting business operations. Enhanced Security through Configuration Drift Detection: Constant visibility and awareness helps teams detect unauthorized changes and potential compliance gaps.

Constant visibility and awareness helps teams detect unauthorized changes and potential compliance gaps. Harvest Licenses and Optimize Spend: Identify and recover underutilized licenses by comparing purchased entitlements against actual user login activity. Software Asset Management (SAM) tracks software lifecycles to allow IT teams to harvest unused licenses to reduce contract renewal spend and decrease budget waste.

Identify and recover underutilized licenses by comparing purchased entitlements against actual user login activity. Software Asset Management (SAM) tracks software lifecycles to allow IT teams to harvest unused licenses to reduce contract renewal spend and decrease budget waste. Strengthen IT Asset Visibility and Governance: Maintain a high-integrity record of the entire infrastructure to ensure security and compliance guardrails are met, and assets are accounted for before an audit or a security event.

Freshservice’s redefined ITAM capabilities brings discovery, service context, and operational visibility together in Freshservice. To learn more, visit: http://freshworks.com/freshservice/it-asset-management/

Proven Impact

Global customers like New Balance are already utilizing unified service and infrastructure operations to drive transformation. “We wanted to have a single source of truth for all of our inventory assets to be inventoried and also have the transparency and the visibility of everything that's existing in our network... for the purpose of change control,” said Markus Gaulke, Platform Manager at New Balance. “So we can actually see what these business services depend on.”

“Data discovery and live dependency mapping contribute to data that helps IT leaders resolve issues faster and make better decisions,” said Snow Tempest, Research Manager at IDC. "Adding these capabilities without adding implementation complexity can help meet these goals.”

About Freshservice

Freshservice by Freshworks is an AI-powered service operations platform. It provides clear visibility into assets, dependencies, and service health by unifying multiple systems across Enterprise Service (ESM), IT Service (ITSM), Asset (ITAM) and Operations Management (ITOM) with proactive and predictive workflows. Powered by an intelligent Configuration Management Database (CMDB), the platform transforms incident management by enabling proactive root cause analysis, improving visibility into impacted services, and streamlining response coordination - strengthening employee trust and driving operational resilience. To learn more about Freshservice, visit: https://www.freshworks.com/freshservice/

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. Nearly 75,000 companies — including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music — trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice, and FireHydrant and any associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by Freshworks.

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