Freshworks to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (11:45 a.m. Eastern Time)

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. provides service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. Companies including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and any associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@freshworks.com

Media Relations Contact:

PR@freshworks.com