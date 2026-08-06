Freshworks to Participate in Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:25 a.m. Pacific Time (12:25 p.m. Eastern Time).

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks is the AI-powered, unified service operations platform that is fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and enables every employee to be more productive. We offer powerful governance and scale, without the operational drag of legacy platforms. Organizations including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to deliver quality employee and customer service and manage efficient technology operations. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and any associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@freshworks.com

Media Relations Contact:

PR@freshworks.com