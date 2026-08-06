Freshworks Achieves FedRAMP® "In Process" Designation for Freshservice, Advancing AI-Powered Service Operations for the Public Sector

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that Freshservice, its AI-powered unified service operations platform, has achieved FedRAMP® ‘In-Process’ status for Class C (Moderate) certification, signaling significant progress toward full authorization for U.S. federal government agencies. This designation marks a key milestone in Freshworks’ plan to deliver modern service management software to federal agencies, and Freshservice is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Freshworks has engaged Coalfire, a leading provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments, to guide the authorization process.

Federal agencies face persistent pressure to modernize operations while managing growing service demand, stretched IT teams, and aging systems that were not built for today's workforce expectations or the pace of AI adoption. At the same time, agencies face increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency and deliver better employee and citizen experiences with limited budgets.

Freshservice plans to address these challenges directly, giving agencies an AI-powered unified service operations platform that automates repetitive workflows, unifies cross-functional service delivery across IT and other business functions, and deploys in weeks rather than years.

"Government agencies need access to the same modern, AI-powered service management that is transforming how leading organizations operate,” said Murali Swaminathan, Chief Technology Officer at Freshworks. “Pursuing FedRAMP authorization is a critical step toward delivering that capability at federal scale, and we believe today's In Process designation reflects real progress in that direction.”

FedRAMP authorization builds on Freshworks’ existing partnerships with government entities, and will provide the broader federal community with a formally authorized path to adopt Freshservice at greater scale and with full confidence in its security posture, once authorization occurs.

A Modern Platform Built for Government Scale

To meet the security and compliance requirements of federal environments, Freshservice's FedRAMP environment will be built on AWS GovCloud (US), reflecting Freshworks' deep, multi-year partnership with AWS and its existing investment in secure cloud architecture.

For government organizations facing workforce constraints, growing demand for digital services, and pressure to do more with less, Freshservice offers a path to meaningful modernization that does not require years of implementation or large consulting teams. This move underscores Freshworks’ long-term commitment to the public sector.

“Congratulations to the Freshworks team on achieving FedRAMP In Process designation for Freshservice,” said Karen Laughton, Executive Vice President, Coalfire. “Reaching this milestone requires exceptional focus, coordination, and commitment across the organization. We’re proud to support Freshworks on its FedRAMP journey, and this achievement demonstrates the strength of our partnership and Freshworks’ commitment to meeting the rigorous security expectations of the federal government.”

Availability

Upon achieving full FedRAMP Class C (Moderate) certification, Freshservice will be available to federal agencies, as well as state, local, and education organizations that require formal cloud security authorization for their technology procurement.

For more information on Freshservice for government, visit freshworks.com/freshservice/industries/government .

To view the Freshworks’ FedRAMP marketplace listing, please click here .

About Freshservice

Freshservice by Freshworks is an AI-powered ServiceOps platform that unifies IT Service (ITSM) , Asset (ITAM) , Operations (ITOM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM ) on a single platform with a shared data layer. It gives IT, HR, finance, and facilities teams full visibility across services and infrastructure without the complexity of stitched-together tools. Freshservice comes with a natively embedded AI layer called Freddy AI that helps agents resolve issues faster, automates employee service requests, and gives leaders the insights they need to make better decisions. The result is resilient, proactive service delivery that scales across the entire organization.

About Freshworks

Freshworks is the AI-powered, unified service operations platform that is fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and enables every employee to be more productive. We offer powerful governance and scale, without the operational drag of legacy platforms. Organizations like Seagate, New Balance and McLaren racing trust Freshservice to deliver quality employee service and manage efficient technology operations. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

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