SPARC AI Releases Latest Investor Presentation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) is pleased to announce the release of its latest investor presentation, providing an updated overview of the Company’s strategy, technology development, and commercial growth initiatives.

The new investor presentation highlights SPARC AI’s ongoing progress in expanding the global distribution footprint for Overwatch, the Company’s flagship solution designed to deliver advanced targeting, geolocation, and navigation capabilities in environments where GPS may be unavailable or unreliable. The Company is continuing to build distribution globally for Overwatch and is advancing discussions with potential partners and customers in multiple jurisdictions.

Investor presentation: https://sparcai.co/pdfs/SPARC_AI_Investor_Presentation_April_2026.pdf

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: anoosh@sparcai.net

Web : http://www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company’s future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, regulatory approvals, exploration and development activities, commodity prices, environmental risks, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.