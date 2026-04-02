Riverside County Conducts Annual Tax Sale on Bid4Assets with Nearly 900 Available Properties

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside County, California Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office will host its annual tax-defaulted property sale in collaboration with Bid4Assets, the leading online marketplace for the sale of distressed government real estate. Online bidding for 862 available properties will begin April 23, 2026 and end April 28, 2026. Riverside County has conducted online tax sales on Bid4Assets since 2003.

“These are auctions Bid4Assets and our bidders look forward to every year, offering a large volume and variety of property that’s rare to see offered virtually in a single tax sale,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “Doing so virtually allows the county to avoid a tremendous strain on costs and staff time while creating a format that opens the sale up to more participants and ultimately creates better results.”

The sale will feature a mix of vacant lots, residential and commercial properties. Minimum bids will range from $100 to over $4.4 million.

Hosting the sale in an online format has numerous benefits, from combating collusion to increasing sale proceeds. Funds raised from the sale support essential county services, which can face shortfalls when taxes go unpaid.

Bidders must register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $5,000 deposit plus a $35 processing fee before being eligible to participate in the sale. Deposits are due no later than Monday, April 20, 2026. To view more details about this auction, including a full list of available properties, visit Bid4Assets.com/Riversidecounty.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $1.8 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services, Inc.

Media Contact:

Sean McLaughlin

Bid4Assets Marketing Manager

301-562-3427

sean@bid4assets.com