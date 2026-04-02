SurgePays Launches Stored Value and Loyalty Platform Across Retail Network

BARTLETT, Tenn., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a wireless and fintech technology company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced the launch of its stored value and loyalty platform, a fully customizable white label program available to merchants across its nationwide retail network.

The stored value platform enables merchants, ranging from single location operators to large retail chains, to offer branded gift cards, store credits, and loyalty programs directly to their customers. SurgePays will manage the full lifecycle of the program, including balance tracking, transaction processing, and program management, through its integrated point-of-sale platform.

By embedding stored value and loyalty functionality directly into the SurgePays point of sale platform, merchants can seamlessly deploy and manage their own branded programs without the cost or complexity typically associated with third party providers. The solution is designed to be flexible and scalable and supports a wide range of use cases including prepaid gift cards, store credit programs, promotional incentives, and loyalty-based rewards.

“Retailers are looking for new ways to increase revenue and build stronger relationships with their customers, and stored value and loyalty programs are proven tools to accomplish both,” said Derron Winfrey, President of Sales and Operations at SurgePays. “By integrating these capabilities directly into our point of sale platform, we are making it easier for merchants to launch and manage their own branded programs while increasing transaction volume and engagement at the store level. This is another step in making SurgePays an essential operating platform for the independent retailers we serve.”

The addition of stored value functionality should expand SurgePays’ role in daily merchant transactions and increase revenue opportunities per retail location. By enabling merchants to issue and manage branded stored value directly through the SurgePays platform, the Company will further embed its technology into core store operations, which should increase merchant retention, transaction volume, and platform revenue. Stored value programs also create opportunities for additional revenue through transaction fees, increased customer spend, reliability as a trusted partner, and higher engagement at the point of sale.

The stored value and loyalty platform complements SurgePays’ broader set of platform offerings designed to support its growing retail distribution network, including prepaid wireless services, financial services, and in store digital marketing. Together, these solutions create multiple revenue streams per location while strengthening merchant retention and increasing customer engagement at the point of sale.

For more information, visit www.surgepays.com .

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The Company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands and a proprietary point of sale platform inside thousands of retail locations. This infrastructure supports SIM activations, top ups, financial transactions, stored value programs, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

SurgePays is building on this foundation by expanding into data driven marketing and digital partnerships that monetize verified consumer engagement and increase revenue per retail location. The Company’s strategy is to build an integrated platform that serves as the operating system for independent retailers while creating recurring revenue streams across wireless, fintech, digital marketing, and stored value programs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition, and statements regarding subscriber growth, distribution expansion, merchant adoption, and operating scale.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as may, will, could, would, should, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, predict, project, potential, continue, or similar terminology.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, maintain retail distribution relationships, expand our merchant platform, increase revenue per location, and achieve anticipated subscriber and merchant growth.

Additional information regarding these and other risks can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

SurgePays@KCSA.com