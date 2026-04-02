AeroFlexx Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification for Traceable Packaging Production

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at the West Chester manufacturing site. This certification reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing the circular economy through traceable and certified production practices, enabling participating or licensed ISCC-certified brands to substantiate recycled material claims and stringent sustainability reporting requirements under independent third-party verification. The AeroFlexx manufacturing process is designed to ensure consistent performance and reliability at a global commercial scale.

ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized certification system that verifies the traceability and validation characteristics of alternative raw materials across the supply chain. The certification offers third-party validation to manufacturers like AeroFlexx to utilize mass-balanced materials derived from renewable or circular sources while maintaining high standards for transparency and supply chain accountability.

“This certification further strengthens our ability to help brands transition to AeroFlexx’s packaging solutions that utilize recycled materials,” said Boris Gavric, AeroFlexx COO. “Our packaging can incorporate up to 50% certified materials without touching the product or compromising the packaging, which is an essential component as we continue expanding our capabilities worldwide.”

As demand for sustainable packaging accelerates, AeroFlexx offers a scalable solution for brands seeking lower impact alternatives that utilize less virgin plastic and reduce overall GHG emissions1. The certification enables companies across personal care, household products, pet care, food, and industrial markets to integrate AeroFlexx into their packaging strategies while meeting the traceability and validation standards expected by leading global brands.

Based on AeroFlexx’s LCA versus typical plastic bottle packaging.





About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx’s proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit https://aeroflexx.com/ or follow AeroFlexx on LinkedIn.

About ISCC PLUS:

The ISCC PLUS standard, in particular, supports the transition to a circular economy and bioeconomy. This voluntary certification standard validates the sustainability characteristics of alternative feedstocks throughout the entire supply chain, from origin to end consumer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09d5e03c-0c1f-4291-8d71-4334f3b63615