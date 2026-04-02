Gardners Candies Rolls Out New Retail Packaging, Products at Spring Industry Events

TYRONE, Pa., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies will debut new retailer-friendly packaging alongside innovative new product offerings at five upcoming grocery and convenience store trade shows this spring.

Driven by growing national demand for its premium confections, Gardners has expanded into more than 1,000 new retail locations over the past two years. Building on this momentum, the 129-year-old confectioner is introducing new 3.5-ounce pouch bags, each featuring individually wrapped pieces of its most popular chocolates.

“This new packaging gives retailers, especially in the convenience channel, a product that stands out on the shelf and delivers strong performance,” said Jim Westover, chief operating officer of Gardners Candies. “These pouches offer a compelling combination of premium presentation and attractive margins.”

The new pouch lineup includes:

Dubai-Style Chocolate Bites (new)

Salted Pretzel Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Pieces (new)

Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Pieces

Dark Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Pieces

Crispy Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Pieces

Mini Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Pretzels





Confectionery brokers and distributors have shown strong early interest in the new format.

“The new packaging really elevates the brand at the retail level,” said Tony Del Mastro, Business Manager at JCarroll & Associates. “Gardners’ quality is second to none, and once consumers try the product, they come back for more.”

The new packaging and products will be showcased at several key industry events this month, including:

April 8 – Merchants Grocery, Fredericksburg, Virginia

April 9 – Cooper Booth, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

April 9 – Team Sledd, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 22 – Kwik Fill, Erie, Pennsylvania

April 30 – Layman Distributing, Roanoke, Virginia





Gardners also will be represented at NACS in Las Vegas this October.

Retailers, distributors and brokers interested in learning more about Gardners premium treats should contact marketing@gardnerscandies.com

In addition to retail locations nationwide, Gardners Candies are available online at www.gardnerscandies.com and in Gardners’ Central Pennsylvania candy stores.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

Contact:

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e125688-a853-4869-b7a3-a5973af6ed82