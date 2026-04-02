Haivision Unveils Makito ONE, a Groundbreaking Live Video Contribution Platform with H.264, HEVC, JPEG XS and Configurable Encoding/Decoding on a Single Compact Blade

MONTREAL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it is unveiling the industry’s most flexible and versatile single-blade video encoding and decoding solution at the 2026 NAB Show – the Makito ONE video transport platform.

Makito ONE does it all in a single hardware blade – combining dual‑channel video encoding and decoding, ultra‑low latency 4K/HD/HDR video, and multi‑codec flexibility for transport over any network. In addition, Makito ONE provides SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity, future‑proofing broadcast workflows. From the simplest to the most complex live productions, whether on-premise, hybrid, or remote, Makito ONE is an all-in-one solution for today’s and tomorrow’s workflows.

Grounded in the legacy of the Makito X4 video encoder’s proven technology and uncompromising reliability, Makito ONE redefines broadcast contribution by giving broadcasters the flexibility and scalability to adapt to specific needs in the field, support evolving production capabilities, and maximize efficiency across diverse production environments.

The Makito ONE video transport platform delivers the following capabilities that meet today’s broadcast challenges while future-proofing for tomorrow’s production environments:

Maximum operational flexibility for broadcast contribution: Adapt to changing conditions with configurable encoding and decoding. Makito ONE can be set up as a dual-channel encoder or decoder, or a mix of both, making it possible to cover all video contribution needs with fewer devices in the field.



Adapt to changing conditions with configurable encoding and decoding. Makito ONE can be set up as a dual-channel encoder or decoder, or a mix of both, making it possible to cover all video contribution needs with fewer devices in the field. Broadcast-quality contribution with codec flexibility over any network: Makito ONE delivers ultra-low latency, pristine quality 4K, HD, and HDR video with JPEG XS, HEVC, and H.264 over networks including public internet, wireless, satellite, and fiber, ensuring flawless video contribution in every broadcast scenario.

Unmatched scalability and future-proofing for any broadcast workflow: From single-venue productions to the world’s largest live multi-camera events, Makito ONE’s hardware blades scale easily to meet broadcasters’ needs with high-density chassis options. Available for SDI and SMPTE ST 2110, Makito ONE is designed so broadcasters can support traditional, hybrid, and remote environments, scale as needed to handle more feeds, and future- their production infrastructure.



From single-venue productions to the world’s largest live multi-camera events, Makito ONE’s hardware blades scale easily to meet broadcasters’ needs with high-density chassis options. Available for SDI and SMPTE ST 2110, Makito ONE is designed so broadcasters can support traditional, hybrid, and remote environments, scale as needed to handle more feeds, and future- their production infrastructure. Purpose-built for remote production: With ultra-low latency, precise AV and multi-camera sync, genlock capabilties, and broadcast ecosystem compatibility with native SRT protocol support, Makito ONE empowers production teams to deliver perfectly synchronized, real-time content, no matter where they are, which is critical in remote and hybrid productions.





“Makito ONE represents a major step forward for live broadcast contribution,” said Jean‑Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer and EVP Broadcast, Haivision. “Broadcasters are being asked to produce more live content than ever, across more locations and with tighter budgets, and Makito ONE was purpose‑built to meet that challenge. With JPEG XS support, along with the flexibility and scalability to contribute video over any type of network for any type of workflow, we’re giving broadcast and production teams the freedom to adapt quickly without compromising performance.”

The Makito ONE is an integral part of Haivision’s broadcast contribution ecosystem. Trusted by the world’s leading broadcasters, Haivision’s extensive portfolio of live video solutions power the highest quality, lowest latency broadcast workflows with proven reliability.

Makito ONE is available from a compact single‑blade system to higher density 1RU and 4RU modular chassis that scale up to 18 hot‑swappable blades to provide up to 36 HD/4K encoding and decoding channels.

Makito ONE at NAB Show

To learn more about the Makito ONE, book a meeting with Haivision at the 2026 NAB Show.



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com