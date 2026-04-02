MediaAlpha Launches the Insurance Industry's First Carrier-Approved Conversational AI Application for Carriers and Consumers

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), the leading customer acquisition infrastructure for insurance carriers, today announced the launch of the first carrier-approved conversational AI application powered by ChatGPT technology for auto insurance shopping. Built on MediaAlpha's trusted programmatic marketplace, the app modernizes how consumers find and connect with auto insurance carriers, while meeting the compliance, accuracy, and brand standards that carriers require.

"Conversational AI is changing how consumers research and shop for insurance, and our industry has a responsibility to get this right," said Steve Yi, MediaAlpha Co-Founder and CEO. "Our app using ChatGPT technology is built on the programmatic infrastructure that carriers already trust, which means every result is a real carrier partner, every click goes directly to the carrier's own site, and consumers get accurate information at every step. That's the standard we think the industry should be held to."

How It Works

The MediaAlpha app guides consumers through a structured conversation, collecting key details like zip code, vehicle information, homeownership status, age, and credit profile. Then, unlike other AI-powered shopping experiences, the app surfaces real-time, carrier-approved listings from MediaAlpha's live marketplace.

When a consumer selects a carrier, they go directly to that carrier's official website to complete their quote and purchase, enabling them to secure a policy that fits their needs in just minutes.

Publishers looking to bring similar experiences to their audiences can do so through MediaAlpha's platform, with carrier compliance, brand standards, and marketplace infrastructure already in place.

Built Around What Carriers and Consumers Actually Need

Compliance by design

Every listing displayed in the app is drawn from MediaAlpha's existing, carrier-approved marketplace. Carrier logos and messaging appear exclusively in pre-approved formats, the same ones already trusted across MediaAlpha's premium publisher network. There are no unauthorized representations, no carrier compliance surprises, and no ambiguity about what a consumer is seeing or why.

Accurate consumer expectations

Because consumers are sent directly to the carrier's own website for their final quote, they receive pricing directly from the source, reflecting their actual profile and coverage needs. The experience is transparent from the first interaction to the final purchase decision.

A new high-intent traffic channel, fully integrated

The app functions as a seamless extension of MediaAlpha's existing marketplace. Carrier partners participate using the same platform and workflows they already use — with no new integration required.

MediaAlpha's application powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT is available now — enable it by searching for the autoinsurance.net app.

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,150 active partners, in addition to our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated over 141 million Consumer Referrals in 2025. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $2.2 billion in spend in 2025 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com.

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