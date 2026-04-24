MediaAlpha Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 10th Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) today announced it has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ company for 10 consecutive years. The certification is based entirely on what current team members report about their experience. This year, 95% of team members said it's a great place to work, 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

To mark this milestone, MediaAlpha was honored at the Great Place To Work® For All Summit™ in Las Vegas on April 22, recognized for achieving a full decade of consecutive Certification.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. The Decade of Great distinction is reserved for organizations that have earned certification year after year, demonstrating that a strong culture is not a moment, but a sustained practice.

Recognition from Great Place To Work®

“Great Place To Work Certification benchmarks the exceptional workplace that MediaAlpha has built, highlighting their trust-based leadership and commitment to team member growth and well-being. This prestigious designation is sought by companies that accelerate their business performance by going beyond measuring just employee engagement. Certified companies trust Great Place To Work’s products and services, knowing that fostering great leaders and measuring trust benefits both people and business. Pursuing this Certification helps organizations capture key employee feedback and benchmark their workplace against the best, driving improvements in productivity, innovation, and sustained market-beating performance.” — Paul Wolcott, President, Great Place To Work®

What Makes MediaAlpha’s Culture Exceptional

A decade of Great Place To Work Certification is a rare achievement, one that reflects not just a strong culture, but a resilient one. MediaAlpha has maintained that standard through 10 years of growth, change, and evolution in the insurance industry.

At MediaAlpha, culture is not a program that gets launched; it’s something built deliberately over time. Core values of accountability, curiosity, transparency, and long-term focus are not just principles on a wall, they are the operating principles behind every decision, every feedback cycle, and every investment the company makes in its people. The most recent engagement survey returned an 88% overall score and an eNPS rating of 95, both well above benchmark for companies of its size. Those numbers have remained steady through hiring surges, market shifts, and every other challenge a decade of growth brings. Consistency like that doesn't happen by accident.

"What strikes me most about ten consecutive years isn’t the number, it’s the consistency. Great years happen. Sustaining that standard through growth spurts, market shifts, and constant change is a different thing entirely. Our people are the reason we’re here, and this milestone is a testament to them." — Tawny Graham, Vice President of People Operations, MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha backs that culture with real investment. The company's training budget funds certifications, technical skills, and leadership development, and a promote-from-within philosophy means team members are building careers at MediaAlpha, not just filling roles. The way people work reflects that same commitment: a hybrid model, company-wide Recharge Days, and programming designed to keep every team member connected regardless of location. The result is a workforce that brings the same trust and care to client relationships that MediaAlpha extends to its own people. In an industry built on performance, that gives MediaAlpha a significant competitive advantage.

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,150 active partners, in addition to our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and transacted over 141 million Consumer Referrals in 2025. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $2.2 billion in spend in 2025 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Media Relations Contact: PR@mediaalpha.com

Investor Contact: Investors@mediaalpha.com

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.