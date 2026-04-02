isolved Named a Leader in Nucleus Research SMB HCM Technology Value Matrix 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research SMB HCM Technology Value Matrix 2026 for the third consecutive year.

The annual Value Matrix evaluates HCM providers based on usability and functionality, highlighting vendors that deliver measurable value to small and midsized organizations. In this year’s report, Nucleus Research recognizes vendors helping SMB employers move beyond basic administration with stronger automation, embedded analytics and AI-driven capabilities that help HR teams manage complexity, improve decision-making and do more with limited resources.

Nucleus Research recognized isolved for delivering a connected HCM experience through isolved People Cloud™, bringing together HR, payroll, benefits, talent, workforce management, compensation management, leave management and analytics in one place. The report also highlights isolved’s focus on automation, self-service, security and compliance, along with AI embedded across the platform to help reduce administrative burden, surface more useful insights and give HR teams more time for strategic work.

This recognition reflects isolved’s continued investment in AI-driven innovation across its People Cloud platform, including payroll accuracy and protection, recruiting and hiring automation, personalized benefits support and virtual assistance. These advancements help organizations reduce manual work, improve accuracy, uncover more useful insights and create better experiences for employees and HR teams.

“isolved helps SMB organizations simplify HR, payroll and benefits operations with a connected platform designed to improve usability, strengthen efficiency and support better decision-making,” said Evelyn McMullen, Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. “Its continued innovation in AI, analytics and employee support reflects the growing demand for HCM technology that helps HR teams reduce complexity while delivering a better experience across the employee lifecycle.”

For 40 years, isolved has paired trusted expertise and dependable service with a secure, cloud-native platform that helps HR teams lead with confidence. That commitment continues through ongoing innovation built for the real work of HR, helping organizations simplify complexity, support compliance and turn everyday work into clearer insights and measurable business impact.

That need is only growing. In isolved’s fifth-annual HR Leaders Report, 67% of HR departments said they are considering switching HCM solutions over the next year, while 21% said they are considering switching because they are currently using too many solutions. The report also found that 93% of HR decision-makers are already using HCM technology, reinforcing the demand for connected solutions that help organizations reduce friction, improve visibility and get more value from their technology investments.

“HR teams need more than automation alone. They need technology that helps them reduce complexity, make better decisions and create better outcomes for their people and their business,” said Pragya Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at isolved. “Being named a Leader by Nucleus Research reflects our focus on delivering a connected HCM experience and human-centered AI innovation that reduces manual work, surfaces meaningful insights and helps customers drive more value from their people strategy.”

To learn more, download the Nucleus Research SMB HCM Technology Value Matrix 2026.

About isolved®

isolved is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that combines modern technology with expert services and support. Purpose-built for People Heroes™, isolved gives HR, payroll and benefits leaders the tools and insights to streamline operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management in one experience. Built on a legacy of 40 years in the market, isolved is trusted by more than 200,000 employers and used by 9 million U.S. employees, representing about one in 20 American workers. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contact

Christine Allen, Director of Communications

media@isolvedhcm.com