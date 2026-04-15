isolved Study Reveals 58% of Employees Plan to Leave Despite High Job Satisfaction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today released its fifth annual 2026-2027 Voice of the Workforce report: “Loyal but Looking: Today’s Workforce is Keeping its Options Open.” Based on a survey of more than 1,300 full-time U.S. employees of isolved customers, the report uncovers a paradox at the center of today’s labor market: while employees report high levels of satisfaction, most are still actively exploring new opportunities. isolved’s research finds that, though 90% of employees say they are happy in their current roles, and 73% report manageable workloads, 58% plan to apply for new jobs in the next year, and more than half (56%) have already done so in the past 12 months. This disconnect is even more pronounced across generations, with Gen Z more likely than other groups to describe their experience as just ‘good’ rather than excellent.

This suggests turnover is no longer driven mainly by dissatisfaction. Instead, the U.S. workforce is entering a new era of proactive job seeking, where employees are content but far from committed.

"On paper, things look stable,” said Heidi Barnett, President of isolved Talent Acquisition. “Employees are reporting high satisfaction, and most aren’t rushing to leave but that doesn’t mean they’re happily staying. Some employers read that as loyalty, but it's not. People are just being more selective about what they do next."

isolved's findings reflect a strong desire to explore all options amidst an inconsistent job market. Despite employers adding 178,000 jobs in March, the latest JOLTS report shows a downward-trending hiring rate. It's critical that employers do not mistake satisfaction for loyalty - creating an important moment for organizations to improve the employee experience, strengthen trust and build lasting loyalty.

“Stagnation Fatigue”: Why Happy Employees Are Still Ready to Leave

Today’s workforce isn’t leaving because they’re unhappy, they’re leaving because they feel stuck, a phenomenon that isolved calls “stagnation fatigue.” Though 74% of employees say they are happy with their salary, over half of workers are seeking the next big thing. Of those who applied for a new job in the last year, 58% say they’re looking for a higher salary, while 51% cite a desire for more growth opportunities, which is especially pronounced among younger generations.

“Though this shows employees want bigger paychecks, it also demonstrates just how close other factors come to rivaling pay,” said Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer of isolved. “Financial compensation alone is simply not enough to retain top talent. Employees want forward momentum, skill development and long-term career mobility. If they sense that their current employer is not offering enough in each category, they’re going to look for what else is out there.”

Death by a Thousand Pings: How Small Everyday Friction Drives Big Attrition

Pay and culture still matter, but isolved’s data shows that employees aren’t just sweating the small stuff; they’re leaving because of it. Workers are fed up with systems and processes that create friction and slow them down. Sixty-three percent (63%) of employees have experienced payroll or pay issues, and 65% have faced scheduling challenges. Additionally, nearly half (47%) say they lose at least five hours per week to inefficient systems or processes, and 21% lose more than ten hours.

“These seemingly minor disruptions have a major impact,” said Mosher. The report found that payroll errors, in particular, rank as the most negative HR experience employees report: 53% say a payroll mistake would make them look for a new job. Scheduling issues and poor benefits enrollment experiences follow closely behind, with 40% of employees saying these would drive them to leave. Mosher continues, “These frustrations reinforce a trend that has consistently been found in our research: much of the talent crisis organizations face is self-inflicted. HR leaders are working around the clock to improve their workers’ lives but may underestimate how much retention is shaped by the consistency and reliability of everyday interactions. In a labor market that may become more complex as the year unfolds, those everyday experiences will matter even more.”

Clarity Isn’t Just Kindness, It’s Compensation: Where Employees Want Clear Guidelines

As organizations invest in compensation, benefits and flexibility, employees are signaling that what they want most is clarity. Clear communication, defined expectations and transparent career paths are emerging as critical drivers of both engagement and retention. isolved’s research shows that only 25% of employees feel their employer communicates clearly, and the impact is significant: 27% say unclear communication makes them want to leave, 40% say it creates a negative employee experience and 34% say it puts them in a bad mood at work.

Workers also have clear advice for how employers can drive measurable improvement to the employee experience: 44% rank clear boundaries during off hours as a top way to reduce burnout, and 56% of workers say clearer career paths and advancement opportunities would increase their confidence in their future at their current employer. Clarity also plays a significant role in how employees feel about AI. As adoption increases, employees say that clear guidance on appropriate usage is the number one way they can grow to trust AI more.

To read all the key insights revealed in isolved’s 2026-2027 Voice of the Workforce report, download a copy here. For HR leaders seeking technology that can help drive retention, satisfaction, and reduce everyday friction, sign up for a demo.

About the Report

As the fifth iteration in isolved’s Voice of the Workforce series, “Voice of the Workforce Report 2026-2027: Loyal but Looking: Today’s Workforce is Keeping its Options Open” is based on a survey of 1,330 full-time employees in the United States, conducted in the first quarter of 2026. The research examines employee sentiment across experience, retention, burnout, benefits and technology to provide a comprehensive view of today’s evolving workforce dynamics.

About isolved®

isolved is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that combines modern technology with expert services and support. Purpose-built for People Heroes™, isolved gives HR, payroll and benefits leaders the tools and insights to streamline operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management in one experience. Built on a legacy of 40 years in the market, isolved is trusted by more than 200,000 employers and used by 9 million U.S. employees, representing about one in 20 American workers. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Stephenson, Brand Communications Manager

media@isolvedhcm.com