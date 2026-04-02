Qualifacts Announces New Partnership with SHIELDS for Families in Los Angeles County

Nashville, Tenn. & Los Angeles, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tenn. & Los Angeles, Calif., April 2, 2026 – Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology provider specializing in AI-powered EHR and data solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with SHIELDS for Families, a nationally recognized nonprofit serving high-risk families across South Los Angeles.

Since 1991, SHIELDS for Families has been dedicated to empowering families through culturally responsive, comprehensive services spanning child development, mental health, child welfare, substance use treatment, and supportive services. Today, the organization serves approximately 20,000 community members a year, supported by over 380 staff across 16 locations. SHIELDS remains a pioneer in innovative service delivery models that promote family reunification, self-sufficiency, and long-term community well‑being.

As a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) in Los Angeles County, SHIELDS was seeking a modern, scalable, and highly configurable EHR that could meet rigorous reporting, compliance, and operational requirements. After evaluating multiple solutions, SHIELDS selected Qualifacts’ CareLogic EHR as its preferred platform.

Jonathan Ousley, Chief Administrative Officer at SHIELDS for Families, said, “Partnering with Qualifacts marks an important step forward for SHIELDS for Families. CareLogic gives us the flexibility, reporting power, and CCBHC support we need to better serve our community. We’re excited to work with a partner who understands the complexity of our programs and shares our commitment to empowering families across South Los Angeles.”

Why SHIELDS Selected Qualifacts

SHIELDS identified several key strengths that made CareLogic the clear choice:

Greater Control & Configurability: The flexible system architecture will allow SHIELDS to tailor workflows, forms, and processes to their unique operational needs.

The flexible system architecture will allow SHIELDS to tailor workflows, forms, and processes to their unique operational needs. Advanced AI Securely Managed by Qualifacts: The organization valued CareLogic’s integrated and secure artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, designed to help staff work smarter, improve documentation quality, and navigate complex requirements.

The organization valued CareLogic’s integrated and secure artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, designed to help staff work smarter, improve documentation quality, and navigate complex requirements. Robust CCBHC Support: Features supporting CCBHC requirements—including outcomes tracking, NOMs reporting to SAMHSA, and extended near real-time reporting—were central to SHIELDS’ decision.

Features supporting CCBHC requirements—including outcomes tracking, NOMs reporting to SAMHSA, and extended near real-time reporting—were central to SHIELDS’ decision. Proven Expertise in Los Angeles County: Qualifacts is well known and highly trusted in LA County, with deep knowledge of IBHIS reporting, Medi-Cal billing, state requirements, and local workflows.

Qualifacts is well known and highly trusted in LA County, with deep knowledge of IBHIS reporting, Medi-Cal billing, state requirements, and local workflows. Comprehensive Reporting Capabilities: CareLogic will support essential reporting needs, including: CCBHC reporting NOMs export to SAMHSA LA County IBHIS reporting

CareLogic will support essential reporting needs, including: Support for Enhanced Care Management (ECM): CareLogic provides configurable workflows and documentation tools designed to meet payer-specific ECM requirements while capturing the full spectrum of medical, behavioral, and social needs.

“SHIELDS for Families has been a pillar of support for thousands of families in Los Angeles, and we’re thrilled to welcome them into our growing community of California partners,” Josh Schoeller, Chief Executive Officer at Qualifacts said. “Their dedication to innovative, community-centered care aligns deeply with our mission at Qualifacts. Through CareLogic, we’re proud to help empower their staff with modern, flexible technology that supports their vision and strengthens the communities they serve.”

ABOUT SHIELDS FOR FAMILIES

SHIELDS for Families is a nationally recognized nonprofit committed to empowering high-risk families in South Los Angeles through culturally responsive, comprehensive services. Founded in 1991 through the pioneering GENESIS program, SHIELDS has grown into a multisite organization serving approximately 20,000 community members a year. With integrated programs spanning child development, mental health, substance use treatment, child welfare, and supportive services, SHIELDS helps individuals and families build pathways to stability, self-sufficiency, and long-term well‑being.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered EHR and data solutions. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through our innovative solutions. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).