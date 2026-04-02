Circana Launches Liquid Activation Solution to Help Marketers Build and Activate Purchase-Based Audiences in Minutes

Chicago, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of its new Liquid Activation™ solution, an innovative audience creation and activation solution that enables brands, agencies, and media partners to build, customize, and activate purchase-based audiences. Utilizing verified consumer purchase data and behavioral insights, the Liquid Activation solution allows marketers to size, build, and distribute audiences in minutes, helping teams keep pace with the rapid speed of modern media planning.

Marketers face the ongoing challenge of reaching audiences across a highly fragmented landscape. The Liquid Activation solution elevates audience creation by unlocking both verified and holistic consumer insights at massive scale, providing marketers with decision-grade intelligence. Harnessing Circana’s expansive cross-channel, cross-industry consumer intelligence, including verified signals from 200,000 static omnichannel receipt panelists and 500 million loyalty cards, the Liquid Activation workflow blends high-density loyalty data with deep panel insights so marketers can instantly size segments, combine diverse behavioral signals, and push dynamic targeting strategies directly to media partners. This comprehensive view of cross-industry consumer behavior delivers unmatched precision while greatly reducing the time it takes to launch campaigns.

"Our Liquid Activation solution transforms the way marketers approach audience creation," said Cara Pratt, president of Global Retail and Media at Circana. “By seamlessly integrating diverse data assets — including insights from all channels of trade, food service, and receipt panels — brands and agencies can move swiftly from rich consumer understanding to precise audience activation. This innovation empowers our clients to connect with high-value consumers across industries with exceptional speed and accuracy."

By connecting industry-leading consumer purchase data with media activation, the Liquid Activation solution helps brands reach high-value consumers across the entire marketing funnel. The Liquid Activation solution integrates seamlessly with a wide range of publishers, media platforms, and marketing technologies across the advertising ecosystem, offering ultimate flexibility and scale for highly precise audience targeting based on real consumer behavior.

"Our Liquid Activation solution is a game-changer for marketers, providing them with the tools to create and activate highly precise, purchase-based audiences in a fraction of the time," said Todd McClimans, vice president of Product Management and Audiences at Circana. "By combining verified purchase data with a seamless, self-serve workflow, we’re empowering our clients to adapt quickly to changing media strategies and drive impactful results across the advertising ecosystem."

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



