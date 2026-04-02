BESTINTEREST NOMINATED FOR BEST AI CONSUMER APP IN THE 30TH ANNUAL WEBBY AWARDS

San Francisco, CA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestInterest announced today that it has been nominated for Best Consumer Application [Type: AI] In the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Joanne Jang (General Manager, OpenAI Labs), Tekedra Mawakana (Co-Chief Executive Officer, Waymo), Walton Goggins (Actor and Filmmaker), Kim Larson (Global Managing Director & Head of Creators, YouTube), Bob Carrigan (CEO, Audible), Kinney Edwards (Global Head of Creative Lab, TikTok), Manuel “Manolo” Arroyo (EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Coca-Cola Company), Alex Schultz (VP Analytics & Chief Marketing Officer, Meta), Tiffany Rolfe (Chair & Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA), Todd Kaplan (Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Heinz), Paris Hilton (Creator), Garry Tan (President & Chief Executive Officer, Y Combinator), Tyler Bahl (Chief Marketing Officer, Activision), and Paula Kerger (President & CEO, PBS).

BestInterest Co-Parenting App Nominated for Webby

BestInterest is revolutionizing family law and digital safety by providing trauma-informed AI tools—such as Message Shield and Tone Guardian—that actively filter post-separation abuse and de-escalate tension in post-divorce relationships. Widely recognized as the best co parenting app for high conflict dynamics, BestInterest’s technology was selected for its excellence in Concept, Execution, Ethical Practices, and Overall Experience. As the first co-parenting app that can be used without your ex's agreement, and offering an accessible free co-parenting app tier, the platform empowers users to establish healthy digital boundaries. This approach is essential for successful parallel parenting and protecting children from abuse, especially when a parent needs to communicate with a narcissistic co-parent.

“Nominees like BestInterest are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It’s no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year’s work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now.”

“It's an honor to see our app nominated alongside apps from teams at Google, Amazon, McAfee, and Warby Parker,” said Sol Kennedy, Founder and CEO of BestInterest. “The fact that a small business like BestInterest has been recognized alongside such big names is, in large part, due to the life changing impact we are already making in the lives of parents thanks to our innovative technology. We're proving that AI truly can be a source of healing and protection for those that need it most.”

As a nominee, BestInterest is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until the voting app close on April 16th, BestInterest fans can cast their votes at https://wbby.co/58828N.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Kim Kardashian’s “Nude Selfies Till I Die”; Prince’s “Everything You Think is True”; Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced ‘Jif’ not ‘Gif’”; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and SZA’s “The Internet Scares Me. Thanks.”

About BestInterest



BestInterest is the first AI-powered co-parenting app designed to make communication safer, calmer, and court-ready for families navigating separation or conflict. Using advanced AI moderation, tone coaching, and secure calling, BestInterest filters hostility, flags manipulation, and helps every user become a more peaceful parent focused on what matters most—the well-being of their children. Created in collaboration with psychologists, family-law professionals, and survivors of post-separation abuse, BestInterest provides trauma-informed tools for digital separation, boundary setting, and peaceful co-parenting. BestInterest is trusted by parents, therapists, and legal professionals worldwide seeking AI-driven solutions for healthy communication.

Available as a free download on iOS and Android:

Find BestInterest Online:

About The Webby Awards



Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies.

Find The Webby Awards Online Website:

webbyawards.com

Instagram: @thewebbyawards

Linkedin: The Webby Awards

TikTok: @thewebbyawards

YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

Media Contact:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

webby@ssmandl.com

Sol Kennedy, BestInterest Founder

Press Inquiries

Sol Kennedy

press [at] bestinterest.app

https://bestinterest.app

2261 Market Street Ste 10018

San Francisco, CA 94114