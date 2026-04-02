SEALSQ and IC'Alps Achieve Key Common Criteria Certification Milestones, Publish Full Post-Quantum Certification Roadmap

Geneva, Switzerland, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "the Company"), a leading developer of semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products, and its subsidiary IC'Alps today announced a series of significant advances in their Common Criteria (CC) security certification programs — including the successful completion of the most demanding hardware security tests for the QS7001 Secure Element platform and the unqualified renewal of IC'Alps' site certification.

Advanced Hardware Security Testing Cleared on QS7001 (CC EAL 5+)

In a pivotal step toward full CC EAL 5+ certification, independent evaluator SERMA has confirmed that SEALSQ's QS7001 Secure Element passed fault injection and side-channel attack resistance testing — the most stringent physical security assessments in the Common Criteria evaluation process — with a final verdict of PASS. The result validates the platform's robustness against sophisticated, real-world attack vectors and marks a critical inflection point in SEALSQ's post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) hardware certification journey.

IC'Alps Secures Common Criteria Site Certification Renewal

In a concurrent development, IC'Alps successfully completed its Common Criteria certification renewal audit at its Grenoble design center, conducted by SERMA CESTI, confirming that IC'Alps will formally renew its CC certification. This outcome further strengthens SEALSQ's consolidated certification perimeter and underscores the operational maturity of the Group's secure design capabilities.

Full Certification Timetable for QS7001 and QVault TPM Product Families

SEALSQ today also published a comprehensive certification roadmap for its two secure hardware product families, with all four products currently maintaining green status across their respective programs.

QS7001 Secure Element

QS7001 V1: Production samples available March 2026. Certification program on track.

QS7001 V2: Wafer manufacturing underway; fab-out targeted April 21, 2026. Full post-quantum cryptographic API protection. Engineering samples expected July 2026; HW Evaluation Test Report targeted September 2026; production samples targeted October 2026.

QVault Trusted Platform Module (TPM)

QVault TPM 183: Production samples available March 2026. FIPS 140-3 lab submission to NIST targeted September 2026; TCG certification targeted October 2026.

QVault TPM 185 (IoT & PC/Server markets, full post-quantum support): Engineering samples expected July 2026; FIPS 140-3 submission targeted September 2026; TCG certification targeted October 2026.

Flash-based architectures across the QS7001 family enable secure over-the-air firmware updates, ensuring long-term lifecycle resilience without hardware replacement.

Executive Commentary

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, commented:

"This certification roadmap reflects our commitment to delivering hardware-anchored post-quantum security on a predictable, transparent timetable. Governments and enterprises are facing real migration deadlines — including the NSA CNSA 2.0 January 2027 compliance timeline — and certified silicon is not optional. By staying on schedule across all four products simultaneously, we are ensuring that organizations, device manufacturers, and infrastructure providers can transition to post-quantum cryptography with confidence and without disruption. We are proud of what our teams have achieved."

Strategic Significance

These milestones are a cornerstone of SEALSQ's broader post-quantum security strategy. For customers in government, critical infrastructure, financial services, and enterprise technology, independently verified CC and FIPS certifications provide the highest level of assurance that SEALSQ's hardware meets international security standards. Early FIPS 140-3 submissions position customers ahead of anticipated industry-wide evaluation delays, reducing procurement risk during the global cryptographic transition.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com





