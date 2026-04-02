TDECU Cares Foundation Supports Nonprofits Meeting Critical Needs

Houston, TX, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 26, TDECU Cares Foundation awarded more than $62,000 to four different nonprofit organizations in Brazoria County, fulfilling its commitment to enhance the well-being of the broader community.

TDECU Cares Foundation is the heart of the largest credit union in Houston. It manages charitable grants, student scholarships, and financial wellness programs that support the financial institution’s primary purpose: People Helping People Prosper.

“At TDECU Cares Foundation, we believe meaningful change starts with investing locally in organizations that are addressing real community needs,” said TDECU Cares Foundation Executive Director Crystal Harris. “Our partners are making important

strides across Brazoria County, and we’re proud to support their work through both donations and volunteer efforts that create lasting impact.”

On March 26, the foundation’s leaders had the opportunity to distribute $62,950 to four major organizations:

Brazosport Cares | Food4Kids School Markets Donation: $10,000 Funds will support the Food4Kids School Market Program. Brazosport Cares operates free School Markets at intermediate and high school campuses for students and their households to access during and after school. Students can fill a shopping bag with shelf-stable food and hygiene products for themselves and their families, based on their needs.

Junior Achievement Brazoria County | Financial Literacy for All Donation: $12,950 Funds to support the Financial Literacy for All Program. The financial literacy programs at Junior Achievement Brazoria County are designed to prepare students to be financially literate, grounded in free enterprise, leadership, and to prepare them for success in a global economy.

True To Life Ministries | LevelUp Program Donation: $20,000 Funds to support True To Life’s LevelUp Program, which provides internships, educational support, job skills training, and career planning to help youth transition into stable, independent adulthood.

United Way of Brazoria County | Job Essentials for Life Program & Community Impact Program Donation: $20,000 Funds to support the Job Essentials for Life Program, which provides job training, financial and digital literacy skills to help residents secure employment and achieve financial stability. Additionally, a contribution was made to the Community Impact Program, which supports 22 nonprofits and 33 programs benefiting Brazoria County residents.



By supporting programs that address food insecurity, financial literacy, workforce development, and youth advancement, TDECU Cares Foundation is helping build stronger, more resilient communities throughout Brazoria County and beyond.

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