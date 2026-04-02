JMU to inaugurate President James C. Schmidt

 | Source: James Madison University James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, Va., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Madison University will formally welcome President James C. Schmidt’s new chapter of leadership as the seventh president of JMU during an April 8 installation ceremony. 

What: Installation ceremony  

When: Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. 

Who: JMU President James C. Schmidt 

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center 

Additional information: This formal ceremony signifies the official investiture of presidential authority and the beginning of Schmidt’s tenure. Rooted in tradition, the occasion honors the university’s mission, history, and shared commitment to leadership, service and academic excellence. The ceremony affirms JMU’s enduring values while celebrating a new chapter in the life of the university. 

Media members are also welcome to attend the All Dukes Welcome event on the Festival Lawn immediately following the installation ceremony.   

Parking: C12, D1, D2, D3 and R4 lots across from the Festival Conference and Student Center.  

Please RSVP no later than April 6 to Chad Saylor, saylorcx@jmu.edu. 

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More information about James Madison University, including rankings and recognitions, can be found at jmu.edu/about

 

            











    

        

        
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