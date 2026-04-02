G6 Hospitality Introduces Bookable Early Check-In

DALLAS, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality LLC , parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, launched Early Check-In, allowing guests to guarantee arrival as early as 11 AM or a property’s standard check-out time for an additional fee starting at $15. The feature is now available at participating Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada through the My6 app and website.

“We listened to our guests. They told us that after a long drive or early flight, the last thing they want is to wait hours for a room. Early Check-In gives travelers the ease of early check-in at an affordable rate,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO of G6 Hospitality.

While traditional hotel check-in typically begins at 3 PM or later, many budget travelers including road-trippers, early-morning fliers and shift workers, arrive earlier and face wait times. Guests can now book their stay with the Early Check-In option on the My6 app and website, where a widget highlights the feature during the booking process. Participating properties display the option with the fee shown separately. Once selected, guests receive confirmation of their early check-in time in their reservation details.

For franchise owners, the program delivers a new per-booking revenue stream while maintaining control over pricing, availability, and blackout dates. Properties can adjust Early Check-In fees to match their market and operational capacity, with self-service management tools available. Automated daily reports and real-time booking notifications allow properties to optimize housekeeping schedules and staffing allocation.

The Early Check-In program is currently available at participating Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties across the United States and Canada, with continued expansion underway. To book your stay with Early Check-In, visit motel6.com or download the My6 app.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. Committed to making hospitality accessible to all, G6 provides significant opportunities for franchisees through responsible business practices and a legacy of ownership. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was recently named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal, with both Motel 6 and Studio 6 recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report.

For more information, please visit www.g6hospitality.com .

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality LLC

anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67802971-311d-4ae6-831f-0fcbf285768c