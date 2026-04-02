Regarding INVL Baltic Real Estate dividend allocation for the year 2025

Investment Committee of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) acting on behalf of INVL Asset Management, the Management Company of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter- the Management Company), informs that during the upcoming Company‘s General Shareholders Meeting, to be held on 24 April 2026, it is proposed to the shareholders of the Company to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.09 per share for the year 2025 (the total amount for dividends allocation would amount to EUR 0.714 million).

In addition, it is proposed that the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 24 April 2026, approve the main terms and conditions under which the Company’s share repurchase will be carried out.

Additional information:

At its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate will propose to approve a dividend of EUR 0.09 per share, amounting to a total distribution of EUR 714 thousand.

This proposal follows the company’s strong financial performance in 2025, when it recorded a consolidated net profit of EUR 3.7 million – a 34% increase on the previous year.

“We are presenting shareholders with yet another successful year of the company’s operations, marked by solid profit growth. In line with our long-term strategy and dividend policy, we propose allocating part of the earned profit to shareholders, ensuring stable dividends of EUR 0.09 per share. At the same time, we see the potential to continue the share buy-back programme, adding further value for our investors”, – says Vytautas Bakšinskas, real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

Final decisions regarding the profit distribution and the acquisition of own shares will be taken at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 24 April 2026. The right to receive dividends will belong to those who are shareholders at the end of the record date – 11 May 2026.

At the meeting, shareholders will also be asked to approve the acquisition of the company’s own shares. Subject to approval, the company will be permitted for a period of 18 months to acquire its own shares at a price ranging from EUR 1.45 per share up to the latest announced net asset value (NAV) per share.

In addition, shareholders will be presented with INVL Baltic Real Estate’s audited consolidated annual report for 2025, the auditor’s opinion, and the Audit Committee’s report, and will be asked to approve the set of financial statements for 2025.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga, including office buildings in the Old Town of Lithuania’s capital and in Šiaurės miestelis, as well as 52 hectares of land in the Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park, situated near the intersection of the A8 motorway and Riga’s A5 bypass. As of the end of December 2025, the occupancy rate of the company’s properties ranged from 73 to 100 percent.

At present, the total area of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate amounts to 19.6 thousand square metres, and the value of the properties reached EUR 47.8 million at the end of 2025.

Since beginning operations as a collective investment undertaking on 22 December 2016, INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the real estate funds in the Baltic region delivering stable returns and accessible to retail investors. Since 2016, the company has paid its investors a total of EUR 2.38 per share in dividends.

INVL Baltic Real Estate operates as a closed-ended investment company (UTIB) managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States.

Under its status as a UTIB, the company will continue operating until 2046, with an option to extend its term by a further 20 years.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region’s economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit www.invl.com/en/.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com