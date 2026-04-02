Quadient S.M.A.R.T. Platform Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, Unlocking New Growth in the U.S. Government Market

Milford, Conn.

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today its S.M.A.R.T. mail services center cloud software has achieved FedRAMP and GovRAMP authorization. This milestone opens a significant market segment for S.M.A.R.T., enabling federal, state and local government agencies across the U.S. to adopt the solution with confidence in its security and compliance standing.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, S.M.A.R.T.’s authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) confirms that it meets the U.S. federal government’s stringent gold standard for cloud security and compliance. GovRAMP is modeled after FedRAMP to establish cloud service provider security for state and local governments. The federal cloud computing market alone is forecast at $19.6 billion in fiscal year 2026, according to the Deltek “Federal Cloud Computing Market, 2026-2028” report.

“Achieving FedRAMP and GovRAMP authorization for our S.M.A.R.T. platform is a pivotal step in Quadient’s growth strategy,” said Duncan Groom, chief solution officer, Mail, Quadient. “This authorization does more than validate our commitment to rigorous security and compliance, it positions Quadient as a trusted partner for federal, state and local agencies modernizing their mailing, shipping and communication workflows. Government agencies are facing increased challenges to streamline operations, reduce risk and deliver services with greater transparency. With S.M.A.R.T., they gain secure automation, intelligence and operational consistency for every step of their mailing and shipping processes.”

S.M.A.R.T. helps organizations of all sizes manage mailing and shipping operations across the enterprise, ensuring operational compliance and cost-effective mailing and shipping workflows. S.M.A.R.T. offers shipping, mailing, accounting, reporting and tracking experience all from a single dashboard, covering all carriers. S.M.A.R.T. enhances business communication with internal and external customers by providing detailed shipping and tracking notifications, chargeback accounting with postage meter reconciliation and extensive reporting options.

For more information, visit mail.quadient.com/en/package-shipping-solutions/smart.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers over 350,000 customers to create, deliver and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From finance automation to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

Attachment